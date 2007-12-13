Numminen takes to the ice Defenseman is back after heart surgery

Teppo Numminen stretched far to his right, arm extended. It didn't matter that he couldn't reach the wayward pass. What mattered was this:

*Numminen was practicing with the Buffalo Sabres;

*The motion didn't affect his heart or the ribs that were cracked open so doctors could repair it.

Numminen shockingly returned to the ice in HSBC Arena on Thursday, skating with his teammates for the first time since open-heart surgery in September. In an inspirational sign for the Sabres, the 39-year-old's presence is going to be a daily occurrence.

"Things are going so well, so it's time to turn it up a notch and keep going with it," Numminen said before his teammates flew to Washington for tonight's game against the Capitals.

The defenseman was cleared to practice by team doctors Wednesday, two days after the Cleveland Clinic medical team that performed the surgery said it was OK.

"Any kind of pain is gone, and I'm fully healed," Numminen said. "Medically, everything's better than it was, and everything's good. Medically, I'm fine, and it's just a matter of getting back to being a hockey player."

Sabres General Manager Darcy Regier, pleasantly surprised by the events, said the defenseman could be back in the lineup in a matter of weeks. Until then, Numminen will remain on the suspended list. He was placed on unpaid leave during the first day of training camp, when he failed a physical because of the faulty heart valve. His $2.6 million salary will be prorated based on his return date.

"We will reinstate him at a time in which he's been cleared to play in NHL games," Regier said. "He'll have a lot to say about it. The doctors obviously have the most to say about it, and we'll go with that time line."

The News has learned that Sabres management, Numminen and various doctors are meeting to determine guidelines for getting the defenseman cleared to play. It should help the parties avoid a Pat Lafontaine-like situation. The Sabres Hall of Famer was cleared by outside doctors to return from a concussion in 1997, but the team and its doctors disagreed. The stalemate ended in a trade.

The common time line for a return has three steps: cleared to practice, cleared for contact and cleared for games.

"Playing is playing and practicing is practicing, so that's how it is," Numminen said. "You have to be able to play. You're healthy, but playing in a game, it's a conditioning thing. You have to be in shape and in condition to play. That's the difference."

Thursday's skate felt like training camp to Numminen, who appears to have regained most of the weight he lost after surgery.

"It was kind of what I expected," he said. "Good passes, bad passes. Good shots, bad shots. Skating well, falling down. So it's like training camp."

Numminen is rehabbing as if his heart condition was the same as any other ailment.

"Every time after injury, you don't really know how it's going to work, how you're going to feel," he said. "I look at it like the same kind of situation. I got the green light, everything's fixed that needs to be fixed, and I feel comfortable with it. I feel comfortable with the decision, and I'm looking forward to a challenge."

The Sabres could have an overabundance of defensemen when Numminen returns. The team dresses six, and if everyone is healthy in a few weeks, the Sabres would have eight.

"We'll assess," Regier said. "We certainly will have a lot of numbers assuming the players stay healthy, get healthy, and that's always a big part of your defense. We'll see where we go when we get there.

"I know we miss him a lot. If you look at our back end, we have a lot of puck movers, a lot of offense. Teppo just brings a wealth of experience and stability. I think he definitely impacts our defense in regards to stabilizing and settling things down.

"The guys that have been in there have done a good job, but it's not the same."

Numminen made it clear his goal is to return to the Sabres. Thursday was just the first step, and it was one he thoroughly enjoyed.

"It felt great," Numminen said. "After everything, to be back on the ice with the team and your friends, to be back skating again, it was a great feeling."

e-mail: jvogl@buffnews.com