POLICE & COURTS

>Angola man accused of having child porn

Town of Evans police have arrested a 35-year-old Angola man on charges of downloading child pornography on his personal computer at home, police announced today.

Detectives charged Steven Vanscoter, of Henry Drive, with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

The arrest culminated a four-week investigation conducted by Evans detectives, led by Police Chief Samuel V. DeJohn, and the Western New York Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory.

-----

>Man gets prison term in theft of OxyContin

A former pharmaceutical warehouse employee was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny for stealing 800 tablets of OxyContin from his workplace in West Seneca, U.S. Attorney Terrance P. Flynn announced Tuesday.

Christopher Trevett, 21, of Orchard Park had pleaded guilty to stealing the pills from McKesson Drug Company on Aug. 7. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted that he stole the highly addictive prescription narcotic drugs from the warehouse with the intent to sell them.

The investigation into the theft was handled by the Nancy Cote, the Drug Enforcement Administration's resident agent in charge.

-----

>Child porn possession leads to prison time

A Cheektowaga man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.

William John Swiat, 22, who was convicted on Aug. 9, had admitted to authorities that he knowingly possessed child pornography on his computer.

The images had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie P. Grisanti. Swiat also acknowledged that he allowed others to access his child porn through the Internet with a file-sharing program.

The case, investigated by Special Agents with the FBI's Buffalo office, was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative aimed at protecting children from online exploitation and abuse.

-----

>Bedroom light scares burglar away from home

A North Buffalo man averted an attempted burglary at his home Tuesday morning when he turned on his bedroom light, police said.

Northwest District police said a burglar targeted the home in the 300 block of Huntington Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Police said the burglar tried to open a rear door of the house and a bedroom window but was scared off when the man turned on his bedroom light.

-----

>Church is burglarized; food, electronics taken

Macedonia Baptist Church at 237 E. North St. was the site of a recent burglary, police reported Tuesday.

Central District police said a burglar broke into the church sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The burglar stole about $1,000 worth of food from the food pantry, a large television, and a VCR, police reported.

-----

>Two men steal bike from Riverside teen

A 14-year-old Buffalo boy was assaulted by two men who stole his bicycle Monday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood, police said.

The boy's parent told police that two men, both wearing black hooded shirts and black baseball hats, attacked the boy at about 8:10 p.m. at Roesch Avenue and Skillen Street.

The stolen bicycle was described as a silver BMX manufactured by Mongoose.

-----

>2 boys arrested after gun, knives are found in lockers

Two teenage pupils at School 19 on West Delavan Avenue were suspended and arrested Tuesday after a gun and two knives were found in their lockers, Buffalo Public Schools spokesman Stefan Mychajliw said.

The students' names were withheld because of their ages.

Other students at the Native American Middle School tipped off school staff about a rumor going around the school that two teenage boys had brought weapons into the school.

A search of their lockers turned up the handgun and two knives. Officials said the gun was loaded with a single bullet.

"The students [who gave the tip] deserve a lot of credit," Mychajliw said. "This shows our students trust our teachers and administrators with sensitive information."

-----

>Not guilty plea entered in assault

LOCKPORT -- A Buffalo man pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court Tuesday to second-degree assault charges stemming from a May 2006 stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Jameel A. Gay, of Erb Street, was held on $5,000 cash bail.

Gay is accused of stabbing a Buffalo Avenue man several times on May 21, 2006. At the time of his arrest, Gay told police he was defending himself from sexual advances made by the victim, another man.