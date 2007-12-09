When it's not fit to fly, where does it go? From hand cream to Hennessy, surrendered carry-on contraband has a variety of destinations

Follow a maze of corridors through the basement at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, pass through several locked doors, and eventually you arrive at the door to a storage room under Gate 26.

There, a sign on the door announces: "Warning! This room contains hazardous materials."

Unlock the door, and you find two bright yellow, double-wide metal lockers. On both, stark red capital letters warn: "FLAMMABLE -- KEEP FIRE AWAY." "FLAMMABLE GAS." "FLAMMABLELIQUID."

The lockers are filled with covered white bins bearing even more warning stickers.

Open the bins, and you find the bottled hazards that lurk within: Hennessy cognac. McCormick vodka. Rite Aid nail polish remover. Napoleon brandy.

These are the spoils of the U.S. war on terror, surrendered by airline passengers who realize, as they're going through security, that they can't take certain toiletries and beverages on the plane with them.

"The amount of money that's tossed away is just amazing," said Brett C. O'Neil, the Transportation Security Administration's customer service manager at the Buffalo airport.

In an average month, the airport collects more than 30 gallons of "hazardous material" -- much of it liquor -- from the flying public.

Nearly all of it, from booze to Barbasol, is allowed in checked luggage but not in carry-ons. Passengers are given the option of checking their carry-ons with the banned items or putting the items in their car.

Jake Skabelund, a paleontologist from Salt Lake City, travels three or four times a month -- often enough to know that toiletries and liquids over 3 ounces have to go in checked luggage, not carry-ons. So he doesn't run into any problems there.

But on one trip, he ended up having to check his carry-on.

"I got stopped one time because a [fossil] specimen had a sharp edge. I had to check my bag," said Skabelund, who recently flew into Buffalo on his way to Utica.

Most of the time, hurried passengers opt to just surrender the items that aren't allowed in the passenger cabin and let the airport dispose of them.

"You almost always get the same response: 'Here, enjoy.' I wish we could, but we have to dump it," said Dean Chatten, the TSA's transportation security manager at the Buffalo airport.

Overall, the airport collects during each shift enough toiletries, non-alcoholic beverages and other banned items to fill 48 bins, each big enough to hold about six gallons of stuff. That's about enough to fill a Dumpster every two days.

Airport security also collects about 150 prohibited items such as pen knives and long scissors in an average month.

>Straight to the trash

Where all the material goes, though, isn't clear, although New York, unlike other states, doesn't sell any of the items. Some states, according to a TSA spokesman, sell pen knives and other items on eBay.

New York airport security, though, seems to throw a lot of stuff out.

"The man-hours it would take to sort and box up these items to sell just isn't worth the time that it would take to do that," said Brad Maione, a spokesman for New York's Office of General Services. "We don't have the manpower or the ability."

A lot of banned items -- those that aren't considered hazardous -- are thrown away at the airport, TSA officials say. That includes toiletries such as skin moisturizer and toothpaste. Passengers are allowed to bring them on the plane with them, but only in containers smaller than three ounces apiece, and all the toiletries together have to be put in a quart-size zip-lock bag in the carry-on.

Those restrictions were set in place soon after authorities foiled a plot to blow up planes in London using liquid explosives in August 2006. Many frequent fliers say they have since adjusted their habits.

"It limits me for some things, like shampoos. I have to buy small bottles and transfer them in," said Maria Ghafoori, an interior designer from Toronto who recently flew into Buffalo. "It takes more time, and it's a little more of a headache. But it's for the safety of everybody."

Children's toys end up in the airport's trash, along with the tubes of toothpaste and bottles of moisturizer. Included on the federal government's list of no-no's are toys that contain any kind of liquid, gel or putty. So Silly Putty, Play-Doh and snow globes are banned.

>Guns, real or otherwise

So are toy weapons.

"We end up with a decent-sized box of guns, lightsabers and swords," O'Neil said of the holiday season. "The toys are disposed of. We're not allowed federally to give them to any one charity."

Real guns, of course, are a different matter.

The airport collects an average of 13 "deadly or dangerous items" per month. They're turned over to Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police, who run a trace to see if the weapon has been involved in any crimes. Guns carried without a permit are turned over to the State Police. The others often are returned to their owners by the courts, NFTA spokesman C. Douglas Hartmayer said.

Like toy guns, beverages that passengers bring in their carry-ons also end up in the trash. Everything from bottled water to beer and wine is just poured down the drain at the airport, O'Neil said.

The knives and scissors confiscated by the TSA are donated to the NFTA police, which in turn donates them -- about 14 pounds a month -- to Twin Village Recycling in Depew, according to Hartmayer.

There, workers separate the knives and other items based on the type of metal they contain. The items are then melted down and shipped off for their next incarnation. The iron, for instance, becomes rebar and I-beams used in construction, said Sheila Richmond, who works at Twin Village Recycling.

The "hazardous materials" collected at the airport, though -- liquor and toiletries with a high alcohol content -- are sent downstairs, to the cinder-block room under Gate 26. They sit in the bright yellow lockers until somebody from Science Applications International Corp. comes to pick them up.

The federal government pays that company about $3 million a year to collect and dispose of hazardous materials that passengers have surrendered at airports across the United States. Local TSA officials say the company comes about twice a week to collect the liquor and alcohol-based toiletries.

Where the cologne and Crown Royal end up, though, isn't clear.

>Alcohol's end is hazy

TSA representatives said they didn't know what happened to the liquor and alcohol-based toiletries. They directed inquiries to SAIC, the company with the government contract.

Company spokesmen said the TSA had asked them not to comment on the contract and referred inquiries back to the TSA, which said it could not compel SAIC to answer the question.

Finally, Lara Uselding, the TSA's Midwest, New Jersey and New York public affairs manager, responded with a one-line e-mail, saying only that "they dispose of it in an earth-friendly manner."

Ron Zollars, an SAIC spokesman, responded with a brief written statement, refusing to provide specifics or answer questions by phone. He asserted in his statement that items are disposed of in accordance with federal, state and local environmental regulations.

"Items such as toiletries and liquors are transported from an airport location to a licensed facility where, based on the type of material, a decision is made on the disposition method (e.g., incineration, stabilization, recycling)," he wrote.

