Jackson, Lynch run all over Dolphins Pair accumulates 222 rushing yards

Marshawn Lynch already was standing comfortably on the sideline with his second-career 100-yard game in the books when the countdown began in the Bills' offensive huddle.

The Bills had less than two minutes remaining and 9 yards to dedicate to backup Fred Jackson. Jackson plowed up the middle for 2 yards. Seven yards remaining. Jackson into the line for 4 yards. Three yards to go.

Finally, Jackson found a big hole and muscled his way for 5 yards that had no bearing on the final score.

Still, the garbage yardage meant plenty to the unheralded running back and behemoths blocking for him.

"We were telling him what he needed because we kept seeing it on the scoreboard," left tackle Jason Peters said. "We were just pushing the pile trying to get him to 100. It meant a lot to us. Getting 100 yards in a game is an accomplishment."

And watching two players gain more than 200 was twice as nice. Lynch and Jackson became the first Bills running backs in 11 seasons to gain more than 100 yards each in the same game. Lynch ran for 107 yards on 23 carries and helped set the tone for the offense. Jackson cleaned up for Lynch and finished with 115 yards on 15 carries in a 38-17 victory over the porous Miami Dolphins.

"It's a two-headed monster that you're talking about, me and Fred," Lynch said. "It was great while I was down. Fred took care of me. He took care of the team."

The Bills now have a formidable 1-2 punch that had been lacking much of the season. Lynch, the featured back before he was injured, has proven he can run through tacklers or around them. Backup Anthony Thomas was a power runner. Jackson's style is built more on speed, and he's very elusive once he gets into the secondary.

"We like this; we really like this," Bills coach Dick Jauron said. "We were talking about it coming in and the way it worked. There is no reason we wouldn't stay with it."

The Bills have not had two players gain more than 100 yards rushing in the same game since 1996, when Hall of Fame back Thurman Thomas and Darick Holmes accomplished the feat. It happened against a much better Washington team than the Miami one that took the field Sunday afternoon and left winless after 13 games.

It was a triumphant return for Lynch, who missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain. He showed no ill effects from the injury and was cheering on Jackson from the sideline late in the game. Lynch had 153 yards rushing against Cincinnati, giving him two 100-yard performances in his last three games.

It was a monumental accomplishment for Jackson, who played for Division III Coe College and spent two years in the United Indoor Football League before Bills General Manager and Coe College alum Marv Levy gave him a shot in the NFL.

The 26-year-old rookie has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and gained 231 yards on the ground this season. He had 151 total yards last week in a victory over the Washington Redskins. Now that he had his first 100-yard game, he'll enter an important game against Cleveland next Sunday looking for his NFL first touchdown.

"The coaching staff has confidence in me and that in turn gives me confidence," Jackson said. "Our offensive line has confidence. Trent [Edwards] is showing some confidence.

"I think it shows up on the field. We were able to put up some points today. Let's see if we can keep riding it until the wheels fall off."

e-mail: bgleason@buffnews.com