"Life" will go on--eventually anyway

Charlie Rose was sitting at his big polished table schmoozing with some of American journalism's higher profile TV critics --including the Washington Post's Tom Shales, the N. Y. Times' Bill Carter and Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker.

Charlie was ticking off the names of the TV season's new offerings hoping to get a response--the verbal version of a thumb in some direction or other. "Life?" asked Charlie with an incredulous lilt to his voice, as if he can't believe that the name of a TV series could be the same as a name for a cereal.

Pretty good, the boys all concur (yes, all boys). Especially the show's star Damian Lewis.

Dead on, I say. I don't know whether you could call Rand Ravich's TV series the "sleeper" of last season but if it isn't, it's awfully close. It's a good TV show and, sadly, it's not going to be with us for the next few weeks while all the sleigh bells drown programming in TV prime time. We won't see another episode of "Life" until after the New Year. And, strike and all, who knows what after that?

Lewis, to understate the case, doesn't look like most TV stars. He's as conspicuously red-haired as David Caruso but with electric blue eyes that he uses a lot for long, piercing, dead stares. He's a Brit but you'd never know it from the sound of him. He plays a cop named Charlie Crews who spent 12 years in the joint for some murders he didn't commit. Now cleared by DNA, he picked up a multi-million dollar settlement check from the state but he's back on the force in homicide anyway.

In other words, a standard issue TV series "say what?" premise. His new partner is played by Sarah Shahi, a beauteous Texan of Iranian descent even more exotic than Lewis. IMDB informs us she's a graduate of "The L Word," opera classes, and a couple years worth of Maxim Magazine's Hot 100 lists. Oh yeah, she was a 2000 cover girl for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's Calendar.

The show, despite the premise, is all studiously decorated with Lewis delivering zen wisecracks written by Ravich (previously known for the Johnny Depp sci-fi horror movie "The Astronaut's Wife.") Adam Arkin plays Lewis' buddy from the joint with his usual mush-mouthed comic delivery (not quite as witty as Peter Falk's but much mushier--though not as mushy as Buddy Hackett's.)

It all comes together a lot more enjoyably than it sounds as if it should.

Believe me, over the next few weeks, it will be much missed.

If you've been missing it thus far (it's opposite "CSI: New York" after all), try to check in with it when it comes back in 2008.

--Jeff Simon