Death of local soldier is difficult to accept

I met Dan Shaw at West Seneca West High School in 2001. He was a junior and I was a teacher's aide. Tall, with bright blue eyes and a jovial fearless smirk of a smile, Dan wore a Mohawk haircut waxed high and stiff. He towered over his classmates. I admired his courage in how he dressed, how he completed assignments, asked questions and looked people in the eye.

On TV, we watched 9/1 1 until our school went into lock-down. The attack shattered years of peace. Several kids asked me about combat and military service. Near that Veterans Day, we passed around a bullet doctors removed from my body in Vietnam. The class was attentive and quiet as I answered questions and expressed the message that war's consequences are somber, serious and sometimes fatal.

On Veterans Day 2007, West Seneca West students assembled to honor Sgt. Daniel J. Shaw, killed in Iraq on Nov. 5.

Dan's funeral was a pageant, attended by hundreds, filled with flags, motorcycles, music, military uniforms, photographers and television cameras. Priests, friends, fellow soldiers and an Army general spoke at the church.

My heart felt like red meat shoved through a grinder, twisted and shredded. My brain was pressed, trapped in a mental vise. Tears rolled down my face as mourning mixed with guilt. Could I have prevented Dan from joining? Am I responsible? Did I mislead, describe war as attractive, exciting, perhaps challenging? Maybe I forced him to follow old footsteps? Did touching that bullet spark some desire, open the door to a roller-coaster ride, wild andirresistible to young people?

After the church service, we followed his hearse to Holy Cross Cemetery. The Lackawanna windmills, in their efforts to provide power for illumination, stopped their feeble spinning and paused as we passed. The air was cool. The sky was light blue and clear. At noon, the basilica's bells tolled and their clamor drowned the sounds of taps squeezed through a soldier's trumpet. A breeze began to blow and I felt Daniel's force moving among us, forever playful. Was he trying to lighten our spirits or send us a message?

The American flags that surrounded us rose in patriotic union, waving and snapping together. One popped the back of my head twice, then slapped my face, Dan's rough reminder of the human costs of war.

The bright sun blazed and blinded my eyes. Even through sunglasses, I had to squint and shield my eyes, my hand held in humble salute. I couldn't see what was happening, but I didn't need to -- we've watched this scene too many times before.

The honor guard folded the flag and presented it to his parents. Relatives and friends laid long-stemmed roses on the coffin and shuffled back toward the hearse, eyes bright red, shoulders slumped. Afterward, we filed by, touched his casket, paused and remembered something pleasant about Dan. We promised to keep him alive by retelling his stories.

Today, I will tell others like Dan who are considering military service that whenever we point a weapon of violence at another person's head and pull the trigger, we blow our own brains out. Our impulsive urge for revenge becomes stronger than our desire for justice. If we remain silent about this truth, we perpetuate the cycle of violence. If I could have persuaded him of this back in 2001, Dan would be here today. I'm sorry I didn't.

Fred Tomasello Jr., author of "Walking Wounded: Memoir of a Combat Veteran," lives in Cheektowaga.