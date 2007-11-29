3 teens indicted in Hinsdale break-in

Three teenagers have been indicted on burglary charges in a break-in in Hindale.

Devon P. Goldsmith, 16, of Livingston Road, Franklinville, has been charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

He is accused of breaking into a home on Smith Hollow Road between May 26 and 28 and stealing coins valued at more than $3,000.

Jacob Pinkard, 17, of Main Street, Hinsdale, is charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is accused of being Goldsmith's accomplice.

Rachael Sanfillippo, 16, of Delevan is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Court records say she and another unidentified person acted as lookouts during the burglary.

In another case, Rhonda L. Bulman, 42, of Gowanda is charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, failing to obey a traffic device and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.

She was arrested June 1 in the Town of Persia, where her blood-alcohol content was .24 percent -- three times the legal limit.

All are scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 10 in Cattaraugus County Court.