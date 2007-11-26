Town Board approves exploring shared services with Silver Creek

Town of Hanover officials will be exploring shared services with the Village of Silver Creek.

Town Supervisor Kathy Tampio received unanimous approval from Town Board members at the regular meeting Monday to start a program with Stearns and Wheeler, which will look at the possibility of combining the sewer treatment plant facilities of the town and village.

Tampio said the town has newer facilities, and the study may reveal if upgrades could handle the increased capacity.

A grant from the shared municipal services funding will pay 90 percent of the $54,000 cost for the study. The remaining 10 percent of the cost will be shared between the town and the village.

"I am very pleased that this study will be started, and I hope it will lead to cost savings and lower taxes," said Tampio.

She said there is a 120-day timetable on the study and that additional funds may be available if the engineers from Stearns and Wheeler find that combining the sewage treatment facilities is feasible.

Shared services are on the minds of Silver Creek village officials, as well. Trustee Edward Newman addressed Town Board members Monday and asked if talks could continue about sharing highway services.

Town of Hanover Highway Superintendent Steve D'Angelo said he is willing to talk about the idea and will pursue a meeting.

D'Angelo said crews in the town are ready for winter. His budget for maintaining the 63 miles of town roads in the winter is $442,810.

D'Angelo will be receiving $4,967 worth of salt from the state Department of Transportation to maintain slightly over one mile of Buffalo Road on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation.

D'Angelo said there is "no magic formula" to calculate the needs for salt and hours to keep the roads maintained. "We just stay ready and prepared," he said.

He got approval to purchase a new truck for $119,905. The vehicle will be listed under permissive referendum guidelines for the next 30 days. The referendum would give any resident 30 days to gather enough signatures to force a "permissive referendum" on whether the purchase should be made. D'Angelo said the truck would not be ready for service this winter.