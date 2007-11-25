Pupils' podcasts promote enthusiasm and learning

Like most principals, Scott Tellgren grapples with how to increase pupil achievement while activating their imaginations and increasing their knowledge of technology.

So, as principal of Springville Elementary School, he decided to link those objectives by having pupils create podcasts and vodcasts, or video on demand clips, and post them on the school Web site.

"I had this idea about three years ago, but with all the things we're trying to do, technology sometimes gets put on the back burner," Tellgren said.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the Internet. Children who had trouble putting pencil to paper to write became energized when they knew they could record their stories, with sound effects, and put them out with their art work for the world to see and hear.

Third-grade teacher Christopher Scarpine describes seeing it in his classroom.

"In third grade, getting students just to write two and three sentences is just a struggle. All of a sudden, he's getting not two or three lines, he's getting two pages of written work," Tellgren said. "This technology explosion has made students excited about doing the basic [English language arts]."

Springville's program consists of two parts. Eight fifth-grade pupils came to school for a couple of days over the summer to learn how to use the video camera and computer for the vodcasts and podcasts. These pod masters have documented the first day of school, open house and the kindergarten trip to the Buffalo Zoo.

"We're sending them with students on field trips. They're asking other students. They foster the education process," said Ben Higgins, technology integrator for the district. "A lot of it is student ideas."

"They do it, and you'll see the camera jumps a little," Tellgren said. "We think this is much more of a learning experience than the teachers taking the video."

The student work is posted on the Springville Elementary School page, under "schools" at www.springvillegi.wnyric.org.

The second part of the program involves every pupil, from kindergarten through fifth grade.

"Our goal this year is to have one piece of work for each of our 700 students on the Web," the principal said.

Nine of the building's 39 classrooms already have sites on the Web site. A typical entry displays a pupil-drawn picture while audio of the pupil reading her story plays. Not surprisingly, parents and grandparents love it.

"We are having students create and publish other student work. They're doing this during their study hall period, or free time," Higgins said. "They can share their work with their parents. Once they're motivated, they're going to pay so much more attention in class."

"When they can see their work live, come to screen -- that's the world these students live in. It wasn't the world I live in," Tellgren said. "We're just trying to capture that enthusiasm and turn it into a benefit for their learning."

