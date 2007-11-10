The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday, faxed to 849-4587, or e-mailed to fin@buffnews.com.

>Tuesday

Professional groups

Western New York Society for Information Professionals and the Buffalo Section of ASQ-SQITG, joint dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chef's Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. Program: "Technology End of Life Management," presented by Charlie McKernan, Regional Computer Recycling and Recovery. Cost: $20, members; $25, nonmembers. Call Louis Callari, 871-2939 or e-mail: wnysip@buffalo.com.

The Buffalo Chapter of the Project Management Institute, dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m., Banchetti Banquet Facility, 550 N. French Road, Amherst. Dinner, 6 p.m. Program: "How to Make Teams Work," presented by Joanne Greene-Blose, The Project Solvers of America. Cost: $15, members; $30, nonmembers. Reservations, visit: www.acteva.com/booking.cfm? bevaid=145209.

*

Business groups

BNI -- Executive Marketing Team, business networking group, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Millennium Airport Hotel and Resorts, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Program: Patio Homes at Hickory Grove, presented by Sandra Polus, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. Information, call Christine Bailor, 432-8312.

Employee Relations Association, breakfast meeting, 7 a.m., Airport Holiday Inn, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Cost, $15. Information and reservations, e-mail: julee.a.klopp@delphi.com.

WNY PRO, business networkers weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Original Pancake House, 2075 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Speaker: Thomas Gervais, Paychex. Call Paul Sardina, 465-5102.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative, business mentoring program for West Side entrepreneurs and small business owners, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 271 Grant St. No appointment necessary.

*

Seminars and classes

"Making Money on the Stock Market and Keeping More of It" workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Dec. 4, Lafayette Presbyterian Church, Larkin Center, 592 Lafayette Ave. Speaker: Dr. B.G. Flickinger. Registration and fees, call 870-3662 or e-mail: info@thelarkincenter.com.

>Wednesday

Professional groups

The Buffalo Chapter of the National Association of Purchasing Management, dinner meeting, 5:15 p.m., Protocol Restaurant, 6766 Transit Road, Cheektowaga. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. Program: "Purchasing's Role in Emergency Response Planning for Business," presented by Jeffrey Shaw, M&T Bank. Cost: $25. Reservations, call 648-0972; fax, 646-1599 or e-mail: napmbflo@roadrunner.com.

The Buffalo Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Tax Executives Institute and Financial Executives Institute, joint dinner meeting, 6 p.m., Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Program: "Taxation of Employee Benefits," presented by David Kernan, Phillips Lytle. Cost: $25. Information, call Nick Cerabona, 689-4972.

*

Business groups

The Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, dinner and networking meeting, 5:30 p.m., The Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Dinner, 6 p.m. Program: "Challenges and Solutions for Family- Owned Businesses," presented by Vincent Agnello, director of the Niagara University Family Business Center. Cost: $25, members; $30, nonmembers. Reservations call Jamie Jordan, 580-1135 or e-mail: Jamie420@roadrunner.com.

The Grand Island Business and Professional Women, 6 p.m., Macri's, Summit Park Mall, 6929 Williams Road, Wheatfield. Information or reservations, call Regina Schunk, 308-7262.

*

Seminars and classes

The New York State Bar Association, "Dealing with Your Client's Retirement Assets" seminar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Amherst Holiday Inn, 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Speakers: Robert W. Constantine, HSBC Private Bank; Raymond H. Barr, Phillips Lytle; Michele O. Heffernan, Jaeckle Fleischmann; Arthur A. Marrapese III, Hodgson Russ; and Kelly V. Zarcone, Damon & Morey. Information, call NYSBA, (800) 582-2452.

The Women's Business Center at Canisius College, free counseling session for current and potential small business owners, noon to 1 p.m., WBC, Demerly Hall, Canisius College, 2365 Main St. Information, call 888-6650 or visit:

www.canisius.edu/wbc.

The Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute Structural Biology in the 21st Century lecture series, 4 p.m., Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, Flickinger Seminar Suite, 700 Ellicott St. Program: "Electron Cryotomography," presented by Grant Jensen, California Institute of Technology. Information, call 898-8600.

***

>Thursday

Professional groups

The Buffalo Section of American Society for Quality, networking dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m., Classics V Banquet and Conference Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Program: "The Development of New Standards and How They May Apply to Any Business," presented by Mike Danielson. Information: call, Doug Golde, 687-3607; e-mail: godedou@fisher-price.com.

Upstate New York Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, networking meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. Cost: $40, members; $55, nonmembers. Information and registration, call Sharon Graber, 440-6615; e-mail: smgraber@turnaround.org or visit: www.unyturnaround.org.

The Air and Waste Management Association, dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m., The Frog Grille and James Daniel Banquet Center, 561 Main St., Tonawanda. Program: "Brownfields," presented by State Sen. Antoine M. Thompson. Cost: $30, members; $33 nonmembers; $10, students. Reservations, call Kathy Wager, 542-1264, or e-mail: kwager@adirondackenvironmental.com.

*

Business groups

BNI Business Makers, weekly meeting, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Amberleigh,2330 Maple Road, Williamsville. Speaker: Carolyn Leed, attorney, Sargent and Collins. Information, call Deb Nye, 913-1541.

The Western New York Business Networking Group, 7:45 a.m., Butterwood Bakery, 5409 Main St., Williamsville. Call 553-8883 or visit: www.wnybiznet.org.

Rotary Club of Buffalo, 12:15 p.m., Harbour Club, HSBC Arena. Program: University at Buffalo's Commitment to Downtown Buffalo, presented by Marsha Henderson, UB vice president. Call John McClive, 854-3397.

Canterbury Woods, "How Our Living Environment Effects Aging" lecture, 1 p.m., 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville. Free. Speaker: Dr. Roger Landry, president, Masterpiece Alliance Foundation. Reservations, call 929-5800.

Working For Downtown, Thursdays in the City, a networking event, 5 to 8 p.m., The Stillwater restaurant, 483 Delaware Ave.

Western New York Chapter Financial Women International, Foundation Program, Professional Fitness Leadership Development Series -- Part I, 5:30 p.m., First Niagara Bank, 6950 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Reservations, contact Lynn Foremiak, 838-7776, or Shellie Picone, 824-0683.

*

Seminars and classes

The PACE Program at Houghton College, free Microsoft Excel application training, 8 a.m. to noon, West Seneca Campus, Lambein Learning Center, 810 Union Road. Register at: www.houghton.edu/pace/corporate and click on Professional Development Training Schedule to view other training sessions on Microsoft Office applications.

SCORE, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, final of three-part marketing seminar series, 5 to 7 p.m., SCORE Conference Center, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Lafayette Square. Registration, 4:30 p.m. Topic: "Guerrilla Marketing," presented by Steve Trincanati, SCORE. Cost, $10. Required reservations, 551-4301 or visit: www.scorebuffalo.org.

***

Friday

Business groups

BNI-Buffalo's First, weekly meeting, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m., Millennium Hotel and Resorts, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Program: "Commercial Grade Flooring Options," presented by Kevin Mahar, Custom Carpet Centers. Information, call Terry Keith, 634-0322.

BNI Enterprise, weekly meeting, 7 to 8:30 a.m., The Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Program: "Weaving Your Business Into The Web," presented by Jill Bentkowski, Quad-B Systems. Information, call Dave Raczyk, 894-5794.

BNI -- Prime Time Chapter of Business Network International, weekly meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., Brierwood Country Club, S-5324 Rogers Road, Hamburg. Program: "Long Term Care Planning," presented by Jacob Glofka, MetLife. Information, call Robert Kell, 675-5818.

The TIP Club of Buffalo, a networking group open to business professionals, 7:30 a.m., Millennium Hotel and Resorts, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Call Dick Lynch, 684-6301.

***

>Saturday

Seminars and classes

The Small Business Education Institute, interactive business education seminar, 8:30 to 10:45 a.m., Tri Main Complex, 2495 Main St. Cost: $40, advance; $50 at door. Topic: "Revenues 101: A Better Understanding." Registration and information, call 381-1588.

***

>Nov. 19

Professional groups

The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, monthly dinner meeting, 5 p.m., Pearl Street Grill, 76 Pearl St. Cost, $20. Topic: "Value Added Safety Committees," presented by the Thomas Weisbeck, CSP. Reservations, call Albert Stutz, 551-3053, Ext. 221 or e-mail: stutz.al@dol.gov.

*

Business groups

Erie County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors, 9:15 a.m., ECIDA, 275 Oak St. Call Carrie Ann Hocieniec, 856-6525, Ext. 136.

*

Nov. 20

Seminars and classes

Buffalo Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives, November lunch seminar, 11:30 a.m., Millennium Airport Hotel and Resorts, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Program: "Beyond Customer Loyalty: How to Drive Continued Sales From Your Existing Clients," presented by Michael Vitch, Compu-Mail. Cost: $15, members; $25, nonmembers. Registration, call 662-2279; e-mail: bnsme@bnsme.org or visit: www.bnsme.org.