High School Extra / News and notes

>Matthews sets record

Williamsville North's Casey Matthews had her sights set on the Section VI diving record heading into Thursday night's sectional competition, and she got it.

Matthews, a senior, scored a 550.15 total over 11 dives at Fredonia State to win her fifth straight Section VI championship. The previous record was 536.75, set by Sarah Schuster of Fredonia in 1978. The state diving record is 635.15, set in 1999 by Cassandra Cardinell of Shaker (Section II -- Albany area).

Section VI has five divers headed to the state meet: Matthews, Ashley Jones (Lockport), Jessica Raymond (Jamestown), Alycia Gosset (Fredonia) and Sarah Masters (Amherst).

-----

>Great swim for Nardin

The Nardin swim team capped its ninth straight year as regular-season Monsignor Martin champion with its ninth straight All-Catholic meet win thanks to a dominating performance that included a meet record and a pair of state-qualifying times.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jamie Ruh, Alli Gielowski, Ashley Harrington and Kelly Kaczor won their race in a record time of 1:44.38, beating the Holy Angels mark of 1:45.60 set in 2003.

Lauren Marchese was the only swimmer at the meet to qualify for the state meet (Nov. 16-17 on Long Island). Marchese qualified in the 200 free and 500 free and was also on the winning 400 free relay with Harrington, Kaczor and Anna Plunkett.

Nardin won nine of the 11 events to give it a team total (122) that was more than twice that of runner-up Sacred Heart (60). Natalie McGurn won the 100 backstroke, Plunkett won the 100 butterfly, Kelly Graber won the 50 free and Harrington won the 200 individual medley. McGurn, Plunkett and Ruh teamed with Erin Hoeflich to win the 200 medley relay.

Mount St. Mary's Kara Powalski won the 100 free and Laura Savattieri of Sacred Heart won the 100 breaststroke.

-----

>Immaculata makes semis

The Immaculata girls volleyball team (15-3) advanced to the independent state semifinals by handing host Horace Mann (17-2) just its second loss of the season in Riverdale. Sarah Horvath had 14 kills and Melissa MacQueen had six aces as Immaculata won, 30-27, 30-13.