NASA should fly right Agency had no business keeping secret information on air travel safety

Democratic governments are almost never justified in keeping secrets from their constituents, but rarely has an American government kept more secrets than the Bush administration. It's at it again, as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration tried to hide the results of a survey on airline safety. The agency needs to straighten up and fly right.

Enough is already known to make travelers take note. The national survey of pilots found that safety problems such as near collisions and runway interference occur much more frequently than previously believed. The government wants to keep further details secret for fear it will hurt airline profits and upset fliers.

But that's counterproductive. Flyers should be upset and that should threaten airline profits. Indeed, those are the motivations to fix this problem. That's the way capitalism and democracy are supposed to work. President Bush needs to be made to understand that open government is the nation's strength.

Once the Associated Press disclosed the existence of the survey and some of its findings, NASA Administrator Michael Griffin said his agency "should focus on how we can provide information to the public, not on how we can withhold it."

That's fine, but it's a day late and it over-complicates the issue. The way to make it public is to make it public. Issue a report, put it on the Internet, call a news conference.

Air travel is inextricably fused with the nation's daily life -- its government, its economy, its routine operation. It's not the survey that threatens airlines, but the facts that the survey uncovered. It's all appropriate stuff for Americans to worry about.