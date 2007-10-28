Many hotels have ghostly tales to tell

"Time is infinite. I wait for you by our fountain . . . to share our timeless love, our destiny is time."

That's the start of one of the many tales of otherworldly occurrences at hotels around the world.

Those words are from a note Thomas Rowe received upon the death of his beloved Lucinda. The couple met while he was studying in Europe during the 1890s, but her parents forbade the relationship. Rowe returned home and spent years writing Lucinda letters; they were all returned unopened. In 1925, he built the Don CeSar Beach Resort and Spa in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The hotel lobby included a replica of the courtyard and fountain where Rowe and Lucinda would meet. Although the fountain no longer exists, employees at the Don CeSar talk of seeing a couple suddenly appear walking hand-in-hand in the hotel and then disappearing. (The resort offers a hotel tour and a book containing its mysterious past as part of the "Hauntingly Romantic" travel package.)

Haunted hotels seem to be everywhere -- even the nearby Holiday Inn Grand Island is nationally known for apparitions of a little girl.

Historic Hotels of America lists ghostly occurrences from around the country at its Web site, www. historichotels.com. For a listing of more than 50 spine-tingling stories, visit the Historic Hotels of America eerie archives: www.historichotels.org/eerie_archive.

Among the ghostly guests are the night-shift nurse at the Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore; a little girl bouncing a ball at the Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas; "Solemn John" at the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans; and the Woeful Widow in the Hotel Galvez in Galveston, Texas.

The Boston Omni Parker Hotel, also mentioned in the main story, can be found on other lists as well, including the Top Five Haunted Hotels from the Web site Boo.com. But don't try to book the room through Boo.com. There were so many complaints that the room has been turned into a cleaning closet! The rest of Boo.com's list features:

*Ocean Edge Resort, Brewster, Mass. Originally built by Samuel Nickerson, the mansion caught fire and burned to the ground shortly after its construction. Samuel and his son, Ronald, mysteriously passed away two weeks later. The ghost of Addie Nickerson has been seen wandering the halls and mourning the loss of her son and husband. Resort guests can buy a "Spooky Package" that includes a guided ghost hunt for Addie's spirit.

*The Georgian House Hotel, London, England. Guests and staff members have reported visions of two children's ghosts playing on the top floors. The sights became so frightening that one of the managers asked the ghost children to remain upstairs so they don't disturb the guests. That's not all: A man is said to haunt the basement staff rooms and another ghost has appeared in the kitchen and elsewhere.

*Hotel Scandinavia, Venice, Italy. Ghostly apparitions are a mainstay at this hotel, located near one of the most famous haunted sites in the city, the Bridge of Sighs. (There you'll hear groans, whispers and other noises.)

*Relais dell'Ussero, Pisa, Italy. This hotel, located in a 15th century villa, is said to be haunted by the Teresa della Setta Bocce Gaetani, who returns to her former home to slam doors and move objects.

The Web site OddInns.com has its own Top 10 list of haunted hotels, led by the Hotel Stanley in Colorado. Room 217 inspired Stephen King to the point that he wrote half of "The Shining." In fact, this weekend marks the Stanley's "Shining Ball."

The room with the most reports of haunting activity: Room 418. Guests often report hearing children playing in the hallway. Room 407 is said to be sometimes occupied by Lord Dunraven, who owned the land prior to F.O. Stanley. Look for him in the corner of the room near the bathroom door. Want more info? The hotel gives history and ghost tours daily.

Hotels aren't the only places where slamming doors, flickering lights and shaking beds come with rooms. BnBFinder.com reports there are more than 100 inns that are haunted in the eastern region of the United States; 60 in the central region; and 40 in the west.

Among the site's "recommendations":

*1843 Battery Carriage House Inn Charleston, South Carolina, the home of two ghosts: a gentleman ghost and a headless torso.

*Prospect Hill Bed & Breakfast Inn, Mountain City, Tenn. How's this for a ghost -- guests at this B&B have reported smelling peanut butter cookies baking in the middle of the night? Other unexplained happenings here including a man in Civil War garb greeting guests and odd "shapes" in photos taken by guests.

The Web site, www.allstays.com, has a listing by state. Just click on the state and a list of haunted hotels will pop up with a link to their story.

For instance, learn about one of the most famous haunted hotels, the Hotel Del Coronado in California. In 1892, Kate Morgan checked into Room 3502 of the hotel to meet her estranged husband -- but he never arrived. Her body was found a few days later on the hotel steps. Since then, odd noises and the ghostly figure of a young woman have been among the odd occurrences happening at the hotel.

Just ask former President George H.W. Bush. The story goes that while he was visiting as vice president, one of his secret service agents was so spooked, that he requested a room change.

Top Ten Most Haunted Hotels in the United States from OddInns.com

1. Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview, Estes Park, Colo.

2. Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs, Ariz.

3. Hotel San Carlos, 202 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, Ariz.

4. Queen Mary, 1126 Queen Highway, Long Beach, Calif.

5. Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem, Mass.

6. Landmark Inn, Lake Superior, Mich.

7. Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, 35 W. Fifth Street, Cincinnati

8. Bullock Hotel, 633 Main St., Deadwood, S.D.

9. The Menger Hotel, 204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, Texas

10. Equinox, 3567 Main St., Manchester Village, Vt.