Redistricting Orchard Park schools faces more tweaking

Orchard Park Central School Board members Tuesday night told the superintendent to come up with two new redistricting plans and to tweak a third plan -- all in the next three weeks.

A board subcommittee reviewed the plan by the Elementary Realignment Task Force that was presented to the public Sept. 10.

A number of parents spoke out against the plan, with many contending it moved too many students to relieve overcrowding at some schools and low population at another. The subcommittee concluded the capacity issue is valid, said board member Natalie Schaffer. The subcommittee also concluded "redistricting is the only viable option," she said.

Board member Carla Marrazzo said the committee recommendation is for Superintendent Joan Thomas to come up with two plans that move fewer children, as well as tweak the task force plan. She said there should be no more committees. "This should be done within the scope of the administration," Marrazzo said.

She said the two new plans also should provide "grandfathering" for current fifth-graders so they could remain in their school for sixth grade and should look at the possibility of grandfathering families into a school as well.

"We would ask additional bus runs be added to reduce bus time," she said. She said the plans should be presented at the board's next meeting Nov. 13 so the board can decide on a plan in December that would be put into effect for the 2008-09 school year.

"The time for the board to act is now," she said, adding that the board makes policy, but not plans. "We are not drawing up a plan."

Thomas asked board members if they had a number of children to be moved that would be acceptable. The Realignment Task Force plan would have moved about 670 pupils from all four elementary schools. Board members said they had no number in mind.

"The most viable plan that moves the least kids," is how Vice President Richard Young put it. "We're asking you to look at this with the additional criteria of moving less children."

The superintendent said one of the core beliefs in the task force plan was to move children the smallest distance possible, to their second or third closest school.

"One of the things we found when we looked at it was just how difficult it was," Young said.

He said the board suggested the administration come up with two plans because it does not want to "tie your hands."

"We would like it to be comprehensive," Marrazzo said.

Board members said they want to know class sizes, and they want a plan that will allow children entering kindergarten next year to stay in their elementary school until they move to the middle school.

Jeffrey Petrus, assistant superintendent for business, said it would be difficult to come up with the transportation information the board is looking for, including the cost of new buses or shuttle buses, in three weeks.

"There's a lot of implications with transportation," he said. "There is a lot of planning and discussion that would need to be done."

One parent asked the board not to dismiss distance and the length of bus rides as a core belief when trying to move the fewest number of children.

Marrazzo noted that the board has not voted on anything and that the realignment plan still is on the table.

