Everybody's Column

Orr's appointment is an insult to women

Many of us who have been fighting to end discrimination against women in health care remember Dr. Susan Orr's support for President Bush's plan to take away insurance coverage for birth control for federal employees. Unbelievably, this opponent of birth control has been appointed to lead an agency responsible for funding family planning programs and contraceptive services.

This appointment is an insult to women, most of whom use birth control at some point in their lives. Contraception not only enables women to decide whether or not to become mothers, it also enables them to space their pregnancies so they can have healthier families.

That is why New York fought so hard for the Women's Health and Wellness Act, which requires employers that offer insurance coverage for prescriptions to include contraceptives. While birth control is the most widely use prescription drug for women of reproductive age, for many years it was routinely excluded from insurance plans. According to the Guttmacher Institute, women were paying as much as 68 percent more for out-of-pocket medical care than men.

The Women's Health and Wellness Act helped to end discrimination against women. Shamefully, Bush's appointment of Orr does not advance this goal.

JoAnn M. Smith

President, Family Planning

Advocates of New York State

Corporate cruelty led to creation of unions

Some of the anti-UAW union bloggers certainly appear to be an uninformed lot. The labor movement of the 20th century was born of necessity as a result of corporation cruelty and sweat-shop conditions throughout most industries.

I retired from General Motors as a salaried employee, which means that I did not belong to the United Auto Workers. Here is a question that I would like the anti-UAW people to ponder. If UAW members agreed to work for $7 an hour with no vacations, health care and pensions, do you think domestic automakers would keep those jobs in America, or do you think that they would move them off shore where they could pay workers 30 or 40 cents per hour? Be honest.

Charles E. Cox

Cheektowaga

Schools shouldn't be celebrating Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, I find myself faced with the yearly dilemma of what to do with my kids on that day. My husband and I don't celebrate the holiday. Yet each year our children's school does. Because there are not alternatives offered for those who choose not to celebrate, our only solution is to pick the kids up early.

This is mind boggling to me. Why does Halloween continue to be celebrated when Christmas is a no-no in our public schools? For many in the occult who practice witchcraft and black magic, Halloween is viewed as their biggest "religious" holiday. Most of the movies, along with a good number of the decorations and costumes, center around these concepts: fear, violence, death and gore. How is it then that this holiday is acceptable in public schools, while Christmas, one of the most universally loved, honored and revered holidays, is not?

I know others who feel the same way. While a few have spoken up, unfortunately most choose to let their views boil silently, rather than taking up the cause. I think it's a conversation worth having.

Angie Lucarini

Niagara Falls

Buffalo, not donors should fund demolitions

Mayor Byron Brown's criticism of Donn Esmonde's article concerning the solicitation of funds to demolish vacant homes in the city was more of an "insult to the good people of Buffalo" than the views expressed in the article. Does Brown really think people are upset over this article? What people are more upset about is that the mayor is asking people to donate funds to pay for something the city should be doing anyway.

"If they need more money for demolition, let them eliminate some employees in City Hall," as stated by Rosa Gibson, seems to be more on target as to what people are thinking. As mayor, Brown should ultimately be solving the problem of financing his five-year plan. And the decision to seek private funds is what is questionable. Any way you look at it, it's not a great idea, especially in this city. People are looking for jobs, not places to donate their money.

As stated in the story, there has been much interest, but how much money has been donated? Nothing. The mayor's assertion that somehow Esmonde's article was an insult to Buffalo citizens is not a good one. People seem to be more sympathetic to what Esmonde is saying than to what the mayor is suggesting. The absence of funds being generated substantiates this. No one is "ridiculing" the demolition of vacant homes, just questioning Brown's way of going about funding it.

James J. Kalinowski

Snyder

Police must do more to reduce crime in city

As I stood at the starting line last month for the Linda Yalem Memorial Run, I couldn't help but think that there was a bit too much congratulation in the air in view of the fact that 18 years had passed before Altemio Sanchez was finally brought to justice. There were far too many rapes and murders over that time for anyone to feel that praise for anything other than perseverance was in order.

Now, as I walk my daughter home from Elmwood in the evenings, I find myself wondering what the police are doing about the perpetrator of the multiple knife-point robberies and sexual assaults that have been occurring in our neighborhood. Is that going to take 18 years, too?

And if I feel that way, living in one of Buffalo's most prosperous and successful neighborhoods, what does it feel like in neighborhoods that are less affluent? Local law enforcement should be more than seat belt spot checks when the police want a raise.

William C. Altreuter

Buffalo

All veterans deserve health care coverage

I feel sorry for all current veterans returning with injuries and disabilities. After serving stateside during the Vietnam War era, I was told I would have Veterans Affairs health insurance later in life when needed. As a recent retiree, I contacted the VA regarding medical coverage eligibility requirements.

Congress passed legislation stating that claimants who have more than $80,000 in retirement savings do not qualify. Where is the help for veterans who need reasonably priced coverage, but have no service-connected disabilities? Nowhere. You get a photo-ID card when you apply, but after your financial disclosures, you are either outright disqualified or put on a waiting list.

The recent "misplaced" laptop with millions of names and financial information concerns me greatly.

Dennis A. Kless

Lancaster