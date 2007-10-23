Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

The Buffalo Inner City Youth Fan Club for Golfing, Inc., under the director of Major Henry S. Williams Jr., recently completed a successful season of competition in its 15th year.

Youth representing the club competed in Buffalo District Interclub, PAL, PGA Junior Tour and Rick Zurak New York State Junior Tour events.

James Blackwell, a student of Elmwood-Franklin School, won first place in the Manhattan Invitational. Peter Dombrowski (Buffalo School of Applied Technology) was second and Jamal Horne (City Honors) was third. Sylvia Blackwell (Buffalo Seminary) and Amanda Langhorne (City Honors) finished first and second in the girls tournament.

The Inner City team of Blackwell, Adam Baj (St. Francis), Dombrowski and Horne took first place in the Olmsted Open boys division. The club's team of Helen Busch (Amherst Middle), Jordan Mitchell (Buffalo Seminary), Sylvia Blackwell and Amanda Langhorne was third in the girls division.

A team from the Inner City club's parent organization, the Delaware National Men's Golf Club, took first in the Olmsted Open for the second year in a row. Frank Parmer, Ronnie Bryant, James Ruff and Amos Chavers were on the winning team.

***

BASEBALL: The Buffalo School of Baseball and the Academy's fall/winter baseball and softball hitting leagues for all ages will start the first week of November. Cost is $85 per person or $300 per team for an eight-week season plus playoffs. For information or to register visit www.newerapark./com or call New Era Park at 681-3001.

ICE SKATING: Learn-to-skate classes for figure skaters and hockey players will be held at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena beginning the week of Nov. 12. There will be classes on Mondays (5:15-5:45 p.m.), Wednesdays (5:35-6:05 p.m.) and Fridays (4:55-5:25 p.m.). For information or an application call 636-7401 or visit www.mitchellskating.com.

SOCCER: Top Level Soccer in Tonawanda is accepting registrations for its Instructional (3-5 years) and Academy (6-18 years) programs. Individual training and soccer excellence programs for travel and premier players are conducting sign-ups online now. Call Dan Dolan at 418-2162 or visit www.toplevelsoccer.com.

YOUTH SPORTS: The Northeast Family YMCA is offering youth programs for boys and girls ages 3-11 years in soccer, basketball and other sports. Call 839-2543.

The Bulletin Board appears twice weekly, Tuesday and Friday. Information must be submitted by mail (c/o Buffalo News, Sports Dept., One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240) or fax (849-4587). Items are limited to one appearance. There is no charge.