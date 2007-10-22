For more than half a century on the city's upper West Side, Mary Russo was the smiling person at the door when the Avon Lady came calling.

Mrs. Russo died Thursday in a hospice near her daughter's home in New Hampshire. She was 86.

She got to know so many of her neighbors that she became a community leader in both the Baynes Street and Forest Avenue neighborhood groups.

Her work as the Avon Lady, selling cosmetics door-to-door, was remembered fondly by daughter Patricia Tucker, who, with her sisters, always had plenty of lipstick and skin cream.

"It was great -- she always had extra stuff," she said. "And she made a little money to take care of us. There were five of us, and my father was a milkman."

The former Mary Foster was already an Avon Lady when she married George P. Russo Jr. in 1956. They were married 42 years at the time of his death in 1998.

"She was always very social because of being an Avon Lady," her daughter said. Mrs. Russo was an active member and officer in the Forest District Civic Association and the Baynes Street Block Club.

She suffered a stroke in March and moved to New Hampshire to live with her daughters.

Survivors include four daughters, Patricia Tucker, Barbara Bullock, Elizabeth Russo and Mary Jane Key; two sons, George P. Jr. and Charles; two sisters, Bessie Short and Frances Walsh; and two brothers, Martin and Ray Foster.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Link-Fox & Luka Funeral Home, 355 Grant St.

[BEEBE]