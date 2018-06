Mr. and Mrs. Walter Melohusky of Lackawanna celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends in Lucarelli's Banquet Center, Lackawanna. Mr. Melohusky and Lillian Widmer were married Aug. 10, 1957, in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna. He is retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. and the City of Lackawanna. The couple has seven children and 14 grandchildren.