Mr. and Mrs. Edward Barszcz of Depew celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in their home. Mr. Barszcz and Regina Kamien were married Aug. 23, 1947, in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Depew. He is retired from Dresser Industries, Depew; she is a retired teacher for SS. Peter & Paul School, Depew. The couple has two sons, four grandchildren and a greatgrandchild.