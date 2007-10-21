LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Social justice educator to talk on sweatshop labor

ALLEGANY -- Jim Keady, a nationally renowned social justice educator, will speak on, "Behind the Swoosh: Sweatshops and Social Justice," at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Dresser Auditorium at St. Bonaventure University. The talk is free to the public.

Keady is known for resigning as soccer coach at St. John's University in 1997 after being ordered to wear Nike clothing. He is producing and directing a documentary about Nike operations in Indonesia called "SWEAT."

***

Hearing seeks ideas to improve government

The state Commission on Local Government Efficiency and Competitiveness will hold a public hearing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

The commission will seek public comment on ways to improve the effectiveness of local governments, school districts and public authorities. The hearing will include panels on upstate urban governance and smart growth, as well as a presentation by Bruce Katz, director of the Metropolitan Policy Program of the Brookings Institution.

***

Leader of Amnesty will speak Thursday

The leader of Amnesty International will speak Thursday at the University at Buffalo.

Irene Zubaida Kahn, secretary-general of Amnesty International, will speak at 3:30 p.m. in 106 O'Brian Hall on the UB North Campus in Amherst, as part of UB Law School's Mitchell Lecture series.

The address is free and open to the public.

Khan is the first woman, Asian and Muslim to serve as secretary general of Amnesty International.

Her lecture, "The Rule of Law and the Politics of Fear: Human Rights in the 21st Century," will address violence against women as a human rights violation, the genocide in Darfur and human rights implications of the war on terror.

***

Real estate developer to address meeting

R. Donahue Peebles, a multimillionaire real estate developer and author, will share his strategies for building wealth at the Black Capital Network's sixth annual Economic Empowerment Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Peebles is the owner of luxury hotels, as well as high-end, high-rise residential commercial properties in Washington, D.C., New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami Beach and the Florida Keys.

He is the author of "The Peebles Principles: Tales and Tactics from an Entrepreneur's Life of Winning Deals, Succeeding in Business and Creating a Fortune from Scratch."

The theme of the 2007 conference is "Creating the Plan for Economic Success" and will focus on business development among minorities and the development of the urban core.

The cost to attend the summit is $55 and includes a continental breakfast, buffet lunch and a copy of Peebles' book.