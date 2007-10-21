DA's staff to quiz election consultant Answers sought about cash paid for services to Paul Clark's failed primary bid

The Buffalo marketing consultant paid in bags of cash for his services to Paul T. Clark's unsuccessful campaign for county executive will be interviewed early this week by investigators working for District Attorney Frank J. Clark.

Earlier this month, Donald L. Turchiarelli told The Buffalo News he had accepted a total of $20,000 on two occasions for the phone bank services he provided Paul Clark -- no relation to Frank Clark -- during the final days before the Democratic Party primary.

Turchiarelli's status -- as someone with information or more deeply involved -- has yet to be determined, the district attorney said. But he indicated he is curious about information the consultant can provide in an investigation into allegations of widespread election law violations.

As a result, Clark said he expects Turchiarelli's lawyer to raise the issue of immunity.

"I'm sure his lawyer will be sure that he can't be prosecuted based on anything he tells us," the district attorney said.

Last Tuesday, voluntary interviews were conducted with Michael W. Mullins, a former volunteer with the Paul Clark campaign who has alleged that Clark failed to report substantial amounts of income and expenditures to the State Board of Elections as required by law.

The district attorney characterized Mullins as "open, unguarded, candid and fully responsive to anything that was asked." He also said he was giving the case high priority.

Three FBI agents participated in interviewing Mullins and are expected to take part in the upcoming sessions with Turchiarelli. Sources indicate the FBI wants to determine any potential violations of federal statutes.

Mullins, meanwhile, produced a letter from John P. Bartolomei of Niagara Falls, Paul Clark's attorney, threatening him with legal action.

"I ask that you immediately cease and desist making untrue and defamatory statements regarding Mr. Clark," Bartolomei said in his letter. "Such untrue statements damage the personal, political and professional reputation and may subject you to the liability for the resulting damages and for punitive damages."

Mullins denies he has made any false statements.

"The facts speak for themselves," he said.

