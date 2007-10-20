Unwise push for ethanol produces surge in food prices

Been to the grocery store lately? Noticed that prices have gone up a bit, or perhaps more than just a bit? Bought any milk lately, or perhaps a few ears of corn? Many of us suffer from sticker shock when we begin to fill our grocery carts.

Our food prices are closely linked to fuel prices, and a key component in that link is the price of corn. One year ago, corn was selling for a wholesale price of well under $2 a bushel. Today, its price has doubled and is heading still higher.

This huge surge in corn prices began when President Bush announced his support for ethanol as an alternative fuel in his 2006 State of the Union message. The price of corn then became linked to the price of gasoline. A farmer who buys corn as feed for his animals, a consumer purchasing ears of corn at the supermarket and someone stopping for a cool drink of soda at the local convenience store are all impacted by the fateful decision to use an essential food as a fuel supply.

Corn is a particularly bad choice for this role since it is central to the food web. Corn is a key source of starch, and starch can be converted into not only ethanol, but into high fructose corn syrup and the sugar dextrose, or corn sugar. Both of these materials are used in a wide variety of consumer products ranging from soft drinks to beer, and from baked goods to chewing gum.

The pharmaceutical industry is also reliant on corn products. Aspirin, pill coatings, antibiotics and cosmetics of all sorts are strongly dependent on corn-based chemicals.

This is particularly ironic since expert agricultural economists, who have studied the process that is at the heart of the unprecedented upsurge in corn prices -- its conversion into ethanol -- find the process to be very inefficient.

David Pimentel, a Cornell University economist, reports that the conversion of corn into ethanol uses up as much fossil fuel energy as is obtained when the product ethanol is burned. A recent National Academy of Science paper reports that only a 24 percent increase in energy is realized when corn is converted into ethanol. Most studies report a 10 percent to 15 percent energy gain, hardly worth the trouble and certainly not worth the price increases we are seeing.

Still, who could blame corn farmers for taking advantage of this seemingly senseless situation? The federal government, responding to pressure from the farm and agricultural lobbies and seeking key farm state votes, has subsidized corn as a fuel source and has boosted its price strongly. In response, farmers have shifted more of their agricultural acreage into corn and away from other less profitable food crops, decreasing the supply of these crops, increasing their cost and adding further to the current increase in food prices.

Other alternative fuel sources exist and offer far more promise than does the inefficient and costly use of corn. To continue to use this essential food as a fuel is wasteful, misleading and unjustly costly to us all.

Frank J. Dinan is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Canisius College.