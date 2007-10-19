JUST ANNOUNCED

An Evening With Natalie Grant. 7 p.m. Nov. 4. With Delayne Chowen. Reg Lenna Civic Center, 116 E. 3rd St., Jamestown. 484-7070. www.reglenna.com. $17.50 advance, $20 door.

Streetlight Manifesto. 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Club Infinity, 8166 Main St., Williamsville. 565-0110. www.clubinfinityonline.com. $13 (box office, Tickets.com).

Dinosaur Jr. 7 p.m. Nov. 21. With Shonen Knife. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. www.townballroom.com. $20 advance, $24 day of show (box office, Tickets.com).

Junction West. 8 p.m. Nov. 23. Tralf, 622 Main St. 852-2860. www.tralfmusichall.com. $13 (box office, Ticketmaster).

Evans Blue. 6 p.m. Nov. 27. With Neurosonic, Saving Abel and Framing Hanley. Showplace Theatre, 1063 Grant St. 447-1271. Tickets are $12 and go on sale at noon Saturday (box office, Ticketmaster).

East vs. West: Mime and Ballet. 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Dance. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst. 645-ARTS. www.ubcfa.org. $24 (box office, Ticketmaster).

Bobby Rush. 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Tralf, 622 Main St. 852-2860. www.tralfmusichall.com. $22 (box office, Ticketmaster).

White Christmas. Dec. 18-23. Musical. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. www.sheas.org. Tickets are $24.50-$57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday (box office, Ticketmaster).

Kool and the Gang. 8 p.m. Dec. 29. Bear's Den, Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. www.senecaniagaracasino.com. Tickets are $30 and go on sale at noon Monday (casino store, Ticketmaster).

Kevin Costner and Modern West. 9 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5, 2008. Avalon Theatre, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (888) 836-8118. www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com. $65 and up (Canadian funds; box office, Ticketmaster).