Grateful above all else Support overwhelms Buffalo firefighter, as he battles to recover from injuries

Recovering Firefighter Mark Reed says he still struggles through frequent headaches.

Most of his 30 or so shattered bones still ache as they heal.

There's still some getting used to a prosthetic right leg.

But if the smile on Reed's face was any indication, all of that pain seemed to be swept away -- or, at least dulled -- Thursday afternoon and evening when several thousand active and retired firefighters, police officers and ordinary Western New Yorkers praised Reed's bravery and honored his sacrifice at a benefit in HSBC Arena.

"How do you say thank you? Because, just 'thank you' doesn't seem enough," Reed said.

"In Buffalo and Western New York, everybody comes together. This isn't about me or my family. This could have happened to anyone else in the Fire Department. It could have happened to anyone else in the Police Department."

Reed, a 36-year-old Buffalo firefighter working for the "East Side Express" -- Engine 31 -- nearly died June 10 battling an arson at 120 Wende St. A chimney in the 2 1/2 -story wood-frame building collapsed on top of him.

Hours of emergency surgery were required in Erie County Medical Center just to stabilize him. In a medically induced coma, Reed was in and out of stable condition for several days. He suffered 20 fractures in his face, a fractured skull and other head injuries. He had injuries to his shoulder, seven broken ribs and a mangled right leg that was later amputated.

To most everyone at Thursday's benefit, which was organized months ago by a committee of firefighters from his firehouse, it was nothing short of a miracle he was even able to attend.

"I don't know if there's a tougher guy in Buffalo," said Fire Commissioner Michael Lombardo.

Added Jeff Gray, chairman of the organizing committee and a fellow platoon member at Engine 31: "It's awesome. When he left the fire scene, we thought he was going to die. So, it's just incredible."

Reed, who had a wheelchair with him Thursday, often chose instead to stand and walk around on his own, greeting supporters with a wide smile and a handshake.

"To me, walking with the prosthetic leg is therapy," said Reed, who was released from ECMC on Aug. 1. "I need to be using it more to strengthen my muscles."

Still, day-to-day life isn't easy, he admits.

Reed said that's where support from the community and his firefighting brethren has really helped.

"They perk me up when I feel down and I'm depressed," he said. "I know I have to do it . . . I'm not rushing things. My biggest concern is to get myself better."

Reed's wife, Nancy, who stayed close by her husband during the benefit, believes those well-wishes and the expressions of support are hastening the recovery process.

"It gives us so much strength to get up and get going every day," she said.

Gray said the benefit was held to demonstrate the widespread support for Reed more than to raise money, but the money raised through sales of T-shirts and a ticket auction and other games of chance would be put toward defraying some the family's personal costs.

The ticket auction featured myriad items from the sports and firefighting worlds. There were many autographed pictures, sticks, pucks and sweaters from various Buffalo Sabres, as well as several signed items from hometown hockey star Patrick Kane, the first-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bidders also vied for a vintage 2 1/2 -gallon foam fire extinguisher in a large brass canister manufactured by Buffalo Fire Appliance Corp., fireboxes from the Lackawanna and Buffalo fire departments and a two-hour Lake Erie cruise aboard the national landmark Edward M. Cotter fireboat.

