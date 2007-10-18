Top designers' lines featured at fair

The touring 50th annual Ebony Fashion Fair "Glam Odyssey: A Fashion Journey Into Bliss & Beyond" will bring the world's top designers to a Western New York runway at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Buffalo Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Chapter of the Links Inc., a service organization that provides scholarships to local college-bound high school graduates. The revue began Sept. 12 in suburban Chicago and will tour more than 180 cities in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Jamaica through May 2008. Cecelia Henderson of the Buffalo Chapter is the local chairwoman of the revue.

Thirteen models will don the latest offerings by world famous designers, such as Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, Bill Blass and Jean Louis Scherrer.

Tickets are $40. Contact the Buffalo Links at 688-4292 or 741-9737 for ticket information.