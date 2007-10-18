Sabathia struggles to return to old self

CLEVELAND -- Their ace is on the mound. In Jacobs Field. One win away from a World Series date with the amazing Colorado Rockies.

It's all the Cleveland Indians could ask for except for one thing: 19-game winner C.C. Sabathia has been a mess in the postseason.

The big lefty is desperate to get it together tonight when he meets Boston's Josh Beckett for the second time in the American League Championship Series (8:20 p.m., Ch. 29).

The Indians lead the series, three games to one, and can wrap up a pennant in the Jake for the first time. Their previous two wins in the ALCS were cemented on the road in Game Six -- in 1995 at Seattle and in 1997 at Baltimore.

"It's going to be loud in here, it's going to be fun and everybody is going to be excited," Sabathia said before the Tribe's off-day workout Wednesday. "I look to stay calm and stay in control, not try to overthrow and do so much, and I think I'll be fine."

So far in October, that hasn't been the case. Sabathia has 11 walks in his two postseason starts, splitting the two games but posting a 10.61 ERA. The 11 walks are more than he had in any previous month this season.

Sabathia beat the Yankees in the opener of the division series despite six walks and was shelled for eight runs in 4 1/3 innings by the Sox in Game One of this series.

"He's just been a little bit too excited," said Tribe catcher Victor Martinez. "If I knew why, it wouldn't be happening. It's one of those things.

He doesn't have a machine in his arm. He's a human and unfortunately he missed [the strike zone] in the first game and struggled in the second game, but we think he'll be OK."

"I was disappointed in the first game in Boston that I wasn't able to keep us in the game," Sabathia said. "That's something I've been able to do all year. I didn't even give us a chance."

Sabathia said he's been working in the bullpen the last couple of days throwing from a higher arm angle to help his command. It's a minor tweak the Indians hope will allow him to compete with Beckett and avoid a return trip to Fenway Park.

"The last thing you want to do is get ahead of ourselves," said manager Eric Wedge. "Yeah, we'd love to do it here at home but the heartbeat and the pace and the way we play needs to be the same as we've been doing it all year.

"Victor knows C.C. as well as, if not better than, anybody outside of probably [pitching coach] Carl Willis. Victor has a great pace to him and his heartbeat is in check. He's an emotional leader and he has a great ability to slow the game down. I think he's a great help to C.C."

Wedge said he doesn't want Sabathia to feel burdened by the combination of his slump and the Tribe's potential clincher.

"I know that he feels like he needs to do more but hopefully he won't feel like that [tonight]," Wedge said. "He doesn't need to do more. All he needs to do is go out there and be himself."

To compete with Beckett, Sabathia needs to throw like the pitcher who held opponents to two or fewer runs in a 10-start stretch from July 24-Sept. 14.

Beckett is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA, 15 strikeouts and no walks in his two starts this postseason. He has a 1.87 career ERA in October, fashioned in part by his brilliant Game Six shutout in Yankee Stadium that clinched the 2003 World Series for the Florida Marlins.

Beckett threw only 80 pitches in winning Game One and word continues to grow that he's dealing with some back problems. He's already thrown a career-high 215 2/3 innings and the Sox opted not to pitch him on three days' rest in Game Four even though knuckleballer Tim Wakefield had not thrown since Sept. 29.

Sox manager Terry Francona brusquely pushed aside questions about Beckett's health Wednesday.

"I don't think I want to get into any medical," Francona said.

"I kind of alluded to the other day after his start that he was kind of beat up or it took a toll on him," Francona said. "I think I'm just comfortable saying that. I don't feel the need to always reveal every single nick that somebody has or doesn't have."

Beckett was not available to the media Wednesday and made no mention of any health problems when he spoke prior to the Indians' 7-3 win Tuesday night in Game Four.

So far, however, he's been the only healthy Sox starter. Curt Schilling, Daisuke Matsuzaka and Wakefield were all knocked out after 4 2/3 innings -- the first time since May 2006 that Sox starters have failed to throw at least five innings in three straight starts.

