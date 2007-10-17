Region's consumer confidence declines Survey measures future spending plans

Consumers in the Buffalo Niagara region are falling back into the doldrums.

Consumer confidence here dropped for the second straight quarter during the summer, pushing local sentiment to its lowest point in a year, according to a survey by researchers at Siena College.

The summertime decline left confidence levels among consumers in the Buffalo Niagara region among the lowest in the state, ranking seventh among the eight New York metropolitan areas included in the Siena Research Institute's survey.

Continued economic uncertainty, ranging from high energy prices and a steady decline in local manufacturing to ongoing auto industry contract talks, have weighed on consumers.

"It was a volatile quarter, with a great deal of negative news and big swings in the stock market," said Douglas Lonnstrom, the director of the Siena Research Institute, which conducts the quarterly survey of 400 consumers in each of the state's eight major metro areas.

Overall consumer confidence here slid by 6.1 points during the third quarter to 70.5, which still is far less upbeat than the 85.7 national sentiment index and weaker than the statewide average of 76.4.

"Albany and Syracuse were up slightly. Rochester held steady, but all other areas were down, some substantially," Lonnstrom noted.

The drop in confidence levels among Buffalo Niagara region consumers was the second-steepest among upstate metro areas during the quarter, trailing only the 10-point drop in Binghamton, which had the lowest confidence level in the state.

Confidence levels, which measure the future buying plans of consumers, fell sharply throughout upstate during August, but then rebounded mildly in September, Lonnstrom said. Despite the overall improvement in September across upstate, sentiment levels among consumers below age 55 and those with lower incomes continued to erode.

Local consumer confidence in the summer of 2006 tumbled to its third-lowest level since the institute started conducting its survey in the fall of 2001, only to rebound late last year. The latest declines have erased most of that gain.

The decline also has widened the gap between confidence levels in the Buffalo Niagara region and the rest of the state, which had narrowed markedly during the first half of the year. Confidence levels in the Buffalo Niagara region were 11.7 points below Albany, which has the highest sentiment levels among the seven upstate metro areas included in the survey, more than double the 5.5-point gap in the second quarter.

Confidence among Buffalo Niagara residents about their current spending plans weakened significantly, dropping the region into a tie with Utica as the fourth most optimistic in the state, down from third in the second quarter.

Consumers here remain much less optimistic about their future spending plans than consumers in most other upstate cities, with the Buffalo Niagara region ranking seventh, topping only Binghamton.

