This Week Some recommended events for the week of Oct. 14-20

>TODAY

Church music never sounded so good

What: Babik

Why: Habitat for Humanity benefit plus Blessed Trinity Church needs a roof

What else: Spotlights music of jazz genius Django Reinhart

Info: 4 p.m. at Blessed Trinity R.C. Church, 317 Leroy St. $10 gets you in.

*

Rock 101

What: Everclear

Why: College town energy is different than anything else.

What else: Drama king Art Alexakis churns up the emotion.

Info: 8 p.m. in the Kiernan Center, Niagara University, Lewiston. With OneRepublic and Scott Simon. $20 (Ticketmaster).

***

>TUESDAY

Turtle and Ying

What: Turtle Island String and Ying quartets

Why: Buffalo Chamber Music Society launches 84th season

What else: These artists won a 2006 Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover album

Info: Before the 8 p.m. concert in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhan's Music Hall, chat with the artists beginning 7:15 p.m. Stick around after for some bubbly. Tickets -- $20 general, $10 students -- by calling 465-8460 or visit www.bflochambermusic.org.

***

>THURSDAY

Calling QVC

What: Marie Osmond and the Osmond Brothers

Why: Not enough action on "Dancing With the Stars"

What else: Her real first name is Olive

Info: 8:30 p.m. in the Avalon Ballroom, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (888) 836-8118. www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com. $25 and up (Canadian funds; box office, Ticketmaster).

***

>FRIDAY

From whence it came

What: Psychic Appraisal

Why: Ever notice that special feeling when you touch that family heirloom?

What else: Bring small heirloom items for a complimentary antique appraisal by Wilson Curry and a psychic energy appraisal by Bernice Golden.

Info: From 6 to 8 p.m. in the Roycroft Campus Copper Shop Gallery, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Donation of $5 is appreciated (655-0261) www.roycroftcampuscorporation.com.

***

>SATURDAY

Spirits on Allen Street

What: Haunted Allentown

Why: 'Tis the season

What else: Self-guided haunted walking tours of 13 sites with special appearance by the Ghosthunters of Rolling Hills.

Info: Events on the half-hour and hour from noon to 7 p.m. Advance tickets $10, $13 at the walk. Available at various sites throughout Allentown. See www.allentown.org or call 881-1024.