This Week Some recommended events for the week of Oct. 14-20
>TODAY
Church music never sounded so good
What: Babik
Why: Habitat for Humanity benefit plus Blessed Trinity Church needs a roof
What else: Spotlights music of jazz genius Django Reinhart
Info: 4 p.m. at Blessed Trinity R.C. Church, 317 Leroy St. $10 gets you in.
*
Rock 101
What: Everclear
Why: College town energy is different than anything else.
What else: Drama king Art Alexakis churns up the emotion.
Info: 8 p.m. in the Kiernan Center, Niagara University, Lewiston. With OneRepublic and Scott Simon. $20 (Ticketmaster).
***
>TUESDAY
Turtle and Ying
What: Turtle Island String and Ying quartets
Why: Buffalo Chamber Music Society launches 84th season
What else: These artists won a 2006 Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover album
Info: Before the 8 p.m. concert in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhan's Music Hall, chat with the artists beginning 7:15 p.m. Stick around after for some bubbly. Tickets -- $20 general, $10 students -- by calling 465-8460 or visit www.bflochambermusic.org.
***
>THURSDAY
Calling QVC
What: Marie Osmond and the Osmond Brothers
Why: Not enough action on "Dancing With the Stars"
What else: Her real first name is Olive
Info: 8:30 p.m. in the Avalon Ballroom, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. (888) 836-8118. www.fallsviewcasinoresort.com. $25 and up (Canadian funds; box office, Ticketmaster).
***
>FRIDAY
From whence it came
What: Psychic Appraisal
Why: Ever notice that special feeling when you touch that family heirloom?
What else: Bring small heirloom items for a complimentary antique appraisal by Wilson Curry and a psychic energy appraisal by Bernice Golden.
Info: From 6 to 8 p.m. in the Roycroft Campus Copper Shop Gallery, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Donation of $5 is appreciated (655-0261) www.roycroftcampuscorporation.com.
***
>SATURDAY
Spirits on Allen Street
What: Haunted Allentown
Why: 'Tis the season
What else: Self-guided haunted walking tours of 13 sites with special appearance by the Ghosthunters of Rolling Hills.
Info: Events on the half-hour and hour from noon to 7 p.m. Advance tickets $10, $13 at the walk. Available at various sites throughout Allentown. See www.allentown.org or call 881-1024.
