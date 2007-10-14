Prosecutor prunes complaints against Lockport police officers

Some of the allegations raised against city police officers by Democratic mayoral candidate Michael J. Pillot have been discarded after an investigation by the Niagara County district attorney's office.

However, it appears that other accusations made by Pillot, a retired policeman, against some of his former colleagues are still being probed.

"This isn't over," Pillot said.

But he would not discuss details of any further accusations of police misconduct, saying he had been advised not to by the district attorney's office.

"They don't want me to say what's going on," Pillot said.

Police Chief Neil B. Merritt issued a statement to The Buffalo News, saying he had met Oct. 2 with First Assistant District Attorney Timothy R. Lundquist regarding information Pillot supplied about two separate citizen complaints against one officer.

"Both complaints were fully investigated. I supplied Mr. Lundquist with documentation from both investigations. It was determined that no criminal conduct was involved," Merritt said in his statement.

Is the investigation over?

"On those two matters, yes," District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III said. "There wasn't any need for a criminal investigation."

But when he was asked if there were other matters being investigated, Murphy would not say.

Merritt said there was an internal probe earlier this year of the allegations by the two citizens. Both were interviewed, he said, and one agreed to give a sworn statement.

"Administrative action was taken as a result of the investigations," Merritt said. "Disciplinary matters are not subject to disclosure."

Mayor Michael W. Tucker, Pillot's Republican opponent, said he was not surprised by Murphy's decision against conducting a criminal investigation. "A lot of the matters were personnel matters, and they're handled," Tucker said. "I thought the comments were wrong and unfair to begin with."

The controversy began when Pillot, who retired from the Police Deparment in May after 25 years of service, made accusations against the department in a Sept. 6 speech in the Lockport Public Library. "We absolutely have criminals working there, but it was covered up as far as reports being erased, phone records being erased," he alleged.

But Pillot asserted that he had information on a computer disk that a friend had in his possession. On Sept. 10, Pillot said in an interview that he directed the friend to destroy the disk in the wake of media coverage of his speech.

"I told somebody who had it, 'Get rid of it,' " Pillot said then. "To my knowledge, it's been destroyed." He repeated this account Friday. The disk supposedly contained a recording of a telephone complaint call last year about an officer who allegedly had been harassing the caller's daughter.

Merritt said in his statement, "I would hope that if Mr. Pillot were aware of the true circumstances, he would not have made allegations of a cover-up. Good police officers are certain of the facts before they accuse someone of wrongdoing."

