Dog attacks prompt calls to get tough

WHEATFIELD -- Man's best friend is drawing some foes over the way canines are controlled in this growing residential town.

Recent attacks by dogs have raised concerns that tougher restrictions are needed to keep the animals on a tighter leash -- or even on a leash at all.

Despite a mounting campaign to address the issue, Wheatfield is not about to become an anti-dog community, according to many officials and residents, who all admit to being dog lovers or owners.

Some, however, are worried about the type and number of dogs moving into the town.

"We're really concerned about scary dogs," Supervisor Timothy E. Demler said. "Most of the time it's the size of the dog, but many times it's the breed that sends a chill into the innocent bystander."

Dogs that have the reputation of being used as urban fight dogs or tools in the illegal drug trade are the ones that worry parents and dog owners the most. Pit bulls and Rottweilers were the breeds most residents mentioned when interviewed about dog control.

Two recent incidents involved these breeds. One chased a jogger on the path around Fairmount Park last month, while a second reportedly raised havoc on Crescent Drive.

Karen Ragusa, her teenage daughter and their leashed 11-year-old beagle mix, Max, were taking a walk in their Willow Lake neighborhood when a neighbor's unleashed pit bull attacked Max. Ragusa said she and her daughter were bitten while trying in vain to separate the animals.

The Ragusas and their pet were finally able to escape when a worker from a nearby property beat off the attacking dog with a shovel.

Ragusa pursued the matter through Town Court and Town Hall, but said she was stymied at every level. Restrictions were placed on the pit bull, including a muzzle when being walked near people under 21 years old, but no fine was imposed.

She has been distributing flyers to homes in an area north of Niagara Falls Boulevard to encourage residents to attend the next Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 2800 Church Road.

Ragusa said she wants some help from elected officials.

Demler, who said he thought the matter was being handled by the court, said he takes one or two calls a week about barking, roaming and threatening dogs.

He said courts seem to go easier on the pets than on the victims.

"The judge needs to be more aggressive in his enforcement," Demler said.

The town building inspector's office, which keeps the records, has received 66 dog complaints so far in 2007. Ordinance Enforcement Officer Mary Beth Long said the calls vary from noise complaints to runaway or found dogs. She delegates the complaints to one of the two dog control officers or two nuisance officers, depending on the nature of the call.

Building Inspector Jennifer Caldwell said there is a leash law in Wheatfield, but there is no limit on the number of dogs kept on a property "as long as they are not boarding or breeding for profit, which is hard to prove." If the practice is a business, the owner must apply for a kennel permit and pay a fee, she said.

Residential growth in the town may be part of the problem, she said.

Town Attorney Robert O'Toole said rewriting the town's kennel law would require an inordinate amount of discussion and debate.

