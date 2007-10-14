Diocese announces 11 more closings All churches are in Niagara County

Eleven Catholic churches in Niagara County will close and two other churches will become occasional worship sites, part of dozens of changes being announced across the Diocese of Buffalo this weekend as diocesan officials expand their efforts to realign parishes and deal with an anticipated priest shortage.

Pastors of the affected parishes explained the closings Saturday at afternoon and evening Masses to a mix of anger and sadness.

Parishioners in two churches said they will appeal Bishop Edward U. Kmiec's decision to the Vatican.

"We feel that we're unjustly being closed," said Michael Ulrich, a trustee of St. Mary Church in Lockport. "We feel as though we're a vibrant church and should be left open as a worship site."

The 148-year-old parish on the banks of the Erie Canal has nearly 1,000 registered families, making it one of the largest churches in the diocese so far to be targeted for shutdown.

More than 80 new families joined the parish in the past few years, and church members paid for a recent $400,000 renovation to the church hall, Ulrich said.

The parish already has hired a canon lawyer to help them contest the closing.

The county's cities will be most affected by the changes. Niagara Falls is slated to lose six of its 13 Catholic churches. Two of the five Catholic churches in Lockport will close, and a third will become an oratory -- to be used only on special occasions. In North Tonawanda, Ascension and St. Joseph churches will close, leaving two Catholic churches in that city, St. Albert the Great and Our Lady of Czestochowa.

The rest of the announced closings in Niagara County are as follows:

In Niagara Falls, St. George, Holy Trinity, Our Lady of Lebanon, Our Lady of the Rosary and St. Stanislaus Kostka will merge into one parish, with a new name at the St. Stanislaus site. The other buildings will close. St. Charles Borromeo Church will close, and the parish will merge into St. John de LaSalle. Sacred Heart Church will close, and the parish will merge with St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus.

In Lockport, St. Anthony and St. Mary churches will close, and the parishes will merge with St. Patrick Church. St. Joseph Parish also will be part of the merger and the St. Joseph Church will be turned into an oratory, for use on special occasions such as funerals and weddings.

St. Mary Church in Gasport will close, with the parish merging into St. John the Baptist in Lockport.

In a letter read by priests during Masses, Kmiec acknowledged "difficulties and emotional trials" during the restructuring process called "Journey in Faith & Grace."

"The process has not been easy," Kmiec said, "but I am confident that the results will be a source of new life and hope for our diocesan church."

Nonetheless, the diocese's announcement was met with stiff criticism from many Catholics.

Some members of Holy Trinity stood outside the church in a stiff wind Saturday afternoon and accused diocesan officials of ignoring the will of church members and the history of the Falls Street site.

"This is the foundation of the Polish community in Niagara Falls," said Al Kania, president of the church's Holy Name Society.

In the late 1970s, Cardinal Karol J. Wojtyla -- who would later become Pope John Paul II -- visited Holy Trinity as part of a trip to the area, parishioners said.

The church was built by Polish immigrants and opened in 1902. Tens of thousands of dollars have been spent on renovations in recent years, including a new wheelchair ramp and an expanded parking lot, as well as an air conditioning system.

At the end of 2006, a council of Catholics from a variety of parishes in western Niagara County proposed merging five churches into Holy Trinity -- a proposal scrapped in the diocese's final plan.

On Falls Street, parishioners of St. George Church were urged to keep praying.

The Rev. Seweryn J. Koszyk told about 20 parishioners during Mass that he wasn't looking forward to closing his church.

Visibly shaken and his voice sometimes quavering, Koszyk admitted he was angry at the diocese for what it has asked him and other priests to do.

"Can you imagine a worse job?" Koszyk asked.

St. George parishioners also are organizing a Vatican appeal.

Several other parishes in and near Niagara County also faced reorganization.

*St. Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel parishes will merge and continue to use both church sites. The use of both sites is to be re-evaluated in three years.

*Prince of Peace in Niagara Falls and St. Leo in the Town of Niagara, separated by two miles along Military Road, will merge. Both sites will remain open and the new parish may have a new name.

*St. Patrick in Barker and St. Joseph in Lyndonville will "link" for a year, before merging into a single parish using both sites.

*St. Stephen in Middleport and St. Mary in Medina will merge into a single parish, possibly with a new name, using both sites.

*St. Charles Borromeo in Olcott will become an oratory, and its parish will merge with St. Bridget in Newfane and Our Lady of the Rosary in Wilson. The new parish will have worship sites in Newfane and Wilson.

Meanwhile, St. Mary of the Cataract in Niagara Falls, St. Bernard in Youngstown and St. Peter in Lewiston will remain independent parishes, and Holy Family in Sanborn will remain open as long as Barnabite Fathers can provide a pastor.

Good Sheperd Parish in Pendleton was participating in the planning process with parishes in northern Erie County, an area the diocese has yet to address.

Elsewhere in the diocese, two Lackawanna churches, one church in Woodlawn and two churches in Batavia are being closed, according to announcements this weekend.

