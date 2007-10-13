LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Contra dance, lessons scheduled tonight

OLEAN -- The Southern Tier Country Dance Society will hold a contra dance at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Social Hall at 112 S. Clinton St.

All age and skill levels are welcome, and all the dances will be taught. A partner is not necessary. Live music will be provided by Confluence, and the caller is Ted Crane of Ithaca.

Admission is $6, or $2 for those 16 or younger.

Dances are held the second Saturday of each month. For information, call 557-8978 or (814) 368-4057.

***

Awards banquet honors community service

FREDONIA -- The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet, held Thursday in Williams Center at Fredonia State College, honored recipients from several communities.

In the keynote speech, Stan Lundine, chairman of the Commission on Local Government Efficiency and Competitiveness and a former lieutenant governor, emphasized sharing services and reducing the layers of government in the state.

He said his commission will make recommendations next year for reducing costs and improving services.

Michael K. Lyons, who has been working on a shared services committee for Chautauqua County, was named Person of the Year.

The Italian Fisherman restaurant in Bemus Point received the Economic Development Award for continued work on the Bemus Bay Pops and other summer entertainment. David J. Doino of the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation was honored with the Dunkirk Area Community Service Award.

Other honorees were Minda Rae Amiran of Fredonia, Randall Sweeney of Jamestown, Charles Kelsey of Mayville, Mary Richir of Silver Creek and State Sen. Catharine M. Young, R-Olean, for her efforts in the Westfield area.