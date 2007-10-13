A year later, honoring the heroes Mayor acknowledges employees dedicated to helping during surprise storm

Hundreds of city workers took on the role of unsung hero during last year's surprise October snowstorm, working around-the-clock -- often outside their job descriptions -- just to ensure the city's gears did not grind to a halt under the weight of the deluge.

Fittingly, on the anniversary of the first day of the storm Friday, Mayor Byron W. Brown sought to acknowledge them with a party at the Connecticut Street Armory.

"You are simply the best, and you prove it each and every time your city needs you," Brown told about 150 city employees gathered in the armory.

"Every city department participated and made a difference to the ultimate restoration, but I must commend the employees of the Buffalo Fire Department, Public Works, the Police Department and Citizen Services who were on the front lines throughout the storm and the days following, Brown added.

Among them were two white-collar workers in the Buffalo Fire Department, Jill M. Parisi, an administrative assistant, and Pamela A. Zawistowski, a senior typist. At first, with just a small team of seven people, they manned telephones and logged hundreds of calls about intersections with no working traffic signals, firehouses without electricity and directed people to shelters.

"It was very organized," Parisi said. "I was doing most of the typing and everything, and [Zawistowski] was handling all of the logging."

With 90 percent of the city's trees damaged in some form and nearly 80,000 residents without electricity or heat, the phones rang nearly nonstop for two days at the peak of the storm, Zawistowski said. Eventually, they needed even more hands to help out than were available in the Fire Department.

"I mean we had people from the law department that were answering phones that were ringing off the hook," Zawistowski said.

Brown described them as "two essential members of the Fire Department staff."

"These two ladies worked around-the-clock," he said.

Mayoral spokesman Peter Cutler said there wasn't time last year to acknowledge the monumental efforts of the city's employees.

"We went through the whole process of managing the situation and it was back to work," Cutler said.

Employees who attended the party received caps donated by National Grid and special T-shirts, compliments of the city. Local businesses underwrote the cost of the food and beverages that were provided.

Also, several human service agencies gathered Friday to plant a remembrance tree at United Way's headquarters on Delaware Avenue to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of last year's surprise storm.

The gesture also recognized first-responder agencies that helped meet community needs in the storm's aftermath. The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County donated $145,000 to the five agencies that immediately deployed staff and resources: American Red Cross, Food Bank of Western New York, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Buffalo City Mission.

"They all stepped up to the plate without even asking how they were going to budget for the overtime, the food expenses, the utility costs," said United Way President Arlene F. Kaukus. "People needed them, and they did what they needed to do."

Ken Turner, director of emergency services for the American Red Cross, attended the event and said the tree planting symbolized several things, including giving back to the community.

"We were able to operate shelters and really show the community what we could do in times of emergency and how we can serve them in a positive manner," he said.

At the Community Action Organization of Erie County, Brown and Johnathan M. Holifield, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy CEO, participated in a ceremonial tree planting at CAO's Harvard Place headquarters.

In addition, Frito-Lay donated 100 saplings to CAO's Environmental Justice Office for its urban reforestation program. Partners in the effort include the Parks Conservancy, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Queen City Farms and the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

e-mail: dswilliams@buffnews.com

hmcneil@buffnews.com