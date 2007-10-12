Sonic diversity Esteban delivers a mix of rock, blues, flamenco and more

What springs to mind when you think of the term "New Age"? For many, it's one of two things:

1. A patchouli-infested nightmare of beads, spirit animals and shimmering auras.

2. Bad music.

But Esteban -- a classically trained guitarist, Home Shopping Network celebrity and New Age chart-topper -- doesn't fit either description. His style reflects a world of influences, from the classical acrobatics of his hero and mentor Andres Segovia (who Esteban describes as the kind of guitarist that "comes around once every 500 years") to flamenco, bossa nova, blues and jazz. And while some of the tracks on his latest album, "The Best of Esteban," could easily be piped into day spas and yoga classes, if you check out Esteban's concert next Friday at Buffalo State's Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall, expect it to sound unlike anything that was performed live at the Acropolis.

"We have an eclectic mix of Bach to rock," the Pittsburgh native explained in an interview earlier this week. "There's Segovia stuff and '60s rock 'n' roll, then we go into kind of a jazz thing, then into something with a little country in it. It's really a mixture of every kind of music, from 6,000 B.C. to the present day."

If all signs point to Esteban offering sonic diversity and virtuosic musicianship, why pigeonhole him into the realm of "Pure Moods" compilations?

"I wish I could squeeze out of that box," he said. "It's the only place they put me, for whatever reason. The one tune on my 'Best Of' album that got airplay is a smooth-jazz cut called 'Enter the Heart,' but the rest of it's a mixture of everything from 'Here Comes the Sun' to flamenco guitar."

It seems that Esteban's style is so full of unexpected twists that record labels, stores and critics had to take the sound of his first successful tune and just run with it. And in his case, life certainly imitates art -- his last 30 years have been marked by a few twists of their own.

Before he was rubbing shoulders with Suzanne Somers promoting his wildly successful series of guitar instruction DVDs on the Home Shopping Network (he plans on reaching a million students by the end of 2008), Esteban went through an emotional and physical roller coaster ride. In 1978, the guitarist returned to the United States from Madrid at the height of his powers, having just gotten Segovia's endorsement after four years as his student. A year later, Esteban was in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. He suffered major injuries to his left arm and hand, and he was told he'd never play again.

"I didn't know what to do," he said. "I had two little kids, so I had to go to work, to do anything to make money. I was trained in music, but any music-related job just made me depressed. So I went into sales, going door-to-door selling insurance. Ten years later, my hands started coming back."

After hearing Esteban tell his life story, it's clear he may just be the toughest New Age artist on Earth. If you dig guitar chops that are tighter than Kenny G's curls, don't miss it.

***

PREVIEW

WHO: Esteban

WHEN: 8 p.m. next Friday

WHERE: The Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall, Buffalo State College, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

TICKETS: $28 to $32

INFO: 878-3005 or www.buffalostate.edu/pac