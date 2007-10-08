Share this article

Area Deaths

Robert L. Bateau, 72, of Buffalo, died Oct. 6.

Barbara A. Borgogelli, 68, of Lancaster, died Oct. 6.

Helen R. (Rogers) Burke, 99, of Eden, died Oct. 7.

Henry R. Cetera, of Tonawanda, died Oct. 7.

Guy J. Fiorentino, 77, of Cheektowaga, retired postal clerk, died Oct. 7.

Nancy B. (Hoffman) Golinski, 66, of East Aurora, died Oct. 7.

Harold J. Hall Jr., 41, of Buffalo, died Oct. 6.

James R. Johnstone, 89, of Grand Island, died Oct. 6.

Mark W. Kain, 61, of Tonawanda, died Oct. 7.

Jill M. Mandel, 25, of Williamsville, died Oct. 7.

Marylou Manicki, 73, of Middleport, died Oct. 6.

Margaret C. (Suraf) Mohr, died Oct. 6.

Frederick J. Pike Jr., 65, of Boston, insurance executive, died Oct. 6.

Helen (Rebisz) Stachowicz, died Oct. 7.

