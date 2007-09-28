National mess

While it's been pretty obvious for a couple weeks that the Red Sox, Yankees, Indians and Angels were going to be the four AL playoff teams, nothing is settled yet in the NL among seven teams and there's just three days left in the season!

In the East, the Mets are falling apart ("Meet the Mutts" roared the headline on today's game story in the Daily News) while the Phillies have surged to pull into a tie after being seven games back in mid-September. Meanwhile, the Cubs don't seem to want to win the Central while the Rockies' 11-game winning streak has shocked the baseball world.

Here's the rundown of the final three days: Florida at New York; Washington at Philadelphia; San Diego at Milwaukee; Chicago at Cincinnati; and Arizona at Colorado.

And in the ultimate nightmare for MLB officials, there's the chance of multi-day tiebreakers coming into play. The Diamondbacks enter the weekend with 89 wins, the Padres have 88 while the Mets, Phillies and Rockies all have 87. It's possible for three or four teams to finish tied at 88 or 89 wins and there are multiple steps that would need to be used to break ties for the wild card and the division.

So out of all this mess, are the Mets going to complete their choke or figure things out? And who is the favorite to emerge and make the World Series?

---Mike Harrington

(Photo: Paul LoDuca ponders another Mets loss Thursday/Associated Press)