Keane, Clark hold talks for party unity

Unity talks are under way between the camps of successful Democratic county executive candidate James P. Keane and the defeated Paul T. Clark, though sources on both sides say the end of Clark's minor party candidacy is not yet assured.

Emissaries representing both candidates met Wednesday and will continue to meet, the sources said, as some Democrats fear an active Clark candidacy on the Independence line could divide their vote and strengthen Republican Christopher C. Collins.

The efforts follow a congratulatory phone call from Clark to Keane earlier this week after the Keane campaign pointed out that the traditional gesture never took place on Primary Night. That kicked off efforts by top Clark supporters such as Cheektowaga Democratic Chairman Frank Max to bridge the wide rift stemming from a bitter primary campaign.

"If Paul is in the race, that doesn't help the Democratic Party," Max said Wednesday. "If they want to win, it's not going to happen without Paul on board."

Max, a top Clark supporter, said he will support Keane as the Democratic nominee, but said he also hoped the party would embrace the Clark faction rather than it returning "kicking and screaming."

Keane representatives, including campaign manager Donald A. Van Every, say they welcome the overtures, but noted that "free-lancing" by political figures not directly connected with either camp must eventually be replaced by a direct agreement between Keane and Clark.

"If Paul Clark were to support Jim, it would be the right thing for him to do as a Democrat," Van Every said. "We would love to have his support."

But Van Every emphasized no "quid pro quo" would be offered in return for Clark ending his post-primary promise to wage an active minor party candidacy. And he indicated some hard feelings remain following an acrimonious campaign.

"It would be a great thing if he supported Jim because he thought the Democrats made a good decision," he said. "That would help kill some of the bitterness over the advertising."

Other political leaders, including former Erie County Democratic Chairman G. Steven Pigeon and Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, a close Clark ally, also are involved in trying to arrange a truce.

