Indian Road mining subject of 2 hearings

State officials have scheduled two public hearings on Oct. 15 to take comments on a plan by Buffalo Crushed Stone to mine limestone on about 40 acres of land along Indian Road in Cheektowaga.

The proposal would allow the stone company to extend its mining operations for another 20 years at the site, according to documents filed with state officials. After that, the company would reclaim the area by creating a 169-acre lake.

Involved in the proposal is an area known as the "isthmus," a land bridge separating the east and west basins of the company's present quarry. About one-half mile of Indian Road would be removed if the company's plans are approved.

Area residents and some town officials have complained the plan would allow the stone company to pollute air and water for the next two decades. Critics also say that, under a ruling last year by a State Supreme Court justice, the company has no authority to mine all of the isthmus.

State Department of Environmental Conservation hearings will be held at 3 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. in the Bellevue Fire Hall, 511 Como Park Blvd.

