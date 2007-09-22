Douglas sues to get back in mayoral race

Norton J. Douglas won't give up.

The postal worker who tried to run for mayor filed a lawsuit against the Niagara County Board of Elections in U.S. District Court this week, charging that his constitutional due process rights were violated when the board booted him off the ballot.

Douglas wants Judge Richard J. Arcara to order either a rerun of the Democratic mayoral primary with Douglas on the ballot, or the Board of Elections to place Douglas on the Nov. 6 general election ballot as an independent candidate.

Arcara has scheduled testimony in the case for Oct. 4.

Douglas said Friday he feels he has a duty to the people who signed his nominating petitions to keep trying to enter the race.

"I gave them a promise, and I'm going after it," Douglas said.

One of his attorneys, Robert R. Fogg, said, "He's not part of the political machine. I believe there's tainted oil flowing through the gears of that machine."

Another attorney for Douglas, Mark G. Pearce, said that although court papers consistently mention that Douglas is black, the suit does not charge racial discrimination. "It's a suit filed by a candidate who has been deprived of his constitutional rights," Pearce said.

Fogg said, "The election laws are set up to protect the incumbents. There are so many little deadlines and pitfalls that could be abused."

The suit complains that the Board of Elections did not give Douglas notice of when the challenges to his nominating petitions were to be reviewed.

Ruling on a challenge from Niagara Falls Democratic Party Chairman Michael W. Rimmen, the election commissioners disqualified Douglas Aug. 16 by finding that 294 of the 1,077 signatures he submitted were invalid.

That reduced Douglas' total to 783, which was eight fewer than the minimum needed to qualify for the ballot.

Democratic Election Commissioner Nancy L. Smith said no candidates are informed when the board will rule on their petitions unless they call and ask.

The lawsuit alleges that the law allows Douglas three days after disqualification to "cure" the problems with his petition. Wrong, said Smith.

"The three-day cure is if you don't number your pages," Smith said.

Douglas' petitions were thrown out because of problems such as signatures by unregistered voters or people who had previously signed for other mayoral hopefuls, or voters who gave different addresses than the ones the Board of Elections showed for them on the voter rolls.

The suit says Douglas went to the Board of Elections Aug. 21 and 22 to try to show that 12 disputed signatures should have been ruled valid, thus restoring him to the ballot, but the board took no action on the claims.

Douglas, who did not have a lawyer at the time, tried to sue the board Aug. 21, but the case was dismissed in State Supreme Court on Sept. 4.

Paul A. Dyster, who won Tuesday's primary, said he hadn't given any thought to intervening in the suit.

He said this year's hassles over nominating petitions, which included the disqualification of incumbent Mayor Vince Anello, show election reform is needed.

