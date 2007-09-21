Falls School Board aims to notify parents about sex offenders

The city School Board Thursday directed district officials to work with police developing a policy and a brochure to let parents know the identities of convicted sex offenders in the community.

The board intends to mail to parents a brochure that will list the name of each offender and tell where they live. It also will contain tips parents can use to prevent the possibility of their child running into one of these people.

Public Relations Director Judie Gregory said the issue came up after a concerned grandparent called the district after he saw a state Web site showing how many sex offenders and pedophiles live in Niagara Falls.

In 2002, city police reported 86 sex offenders lived in the city.

"I did some research [on the Web] and found that 24 sex offenders live within two miles of [the district's central office on Walnut Avenue]," Gregory said. A similar number live within two miles of Niagara Street School where "we have so many students who walk to school . . . That's pretty frightening."

Gregory said the Web site has pictures and addresses of these people and tells what each of them was convicted of. "It was very disconcerting to see the details," she said.

Also, she said she called the Williamsville, Frontier, Hamburg, North Tonawanda and Utica school districts and found all have a policy about notifying parents of convicted pedophiles and sex offenders who live within their districts. She even obtained a copy of the brochure the Williamsville School District provides to its parents.

School Superintendent Carmen A. Granto told the board that while he was unaware if any Niagara Falls School children have been victimized by convicted pedophiles who live here, "I think this issue is absolutely critical," and should be addressed.

"We have a number of pedophiles that live in Niagara Falls and are looking to other school districts to see what they are doing with regard to notifying the public about it."

Angelo Massaro, the district's lawyer, said he is researching the legal issues involved and that he and some district officials will meet next week with city police officials to set up a procedure to notify parents about the matter that falls within the limits of the law.

Granto said he hopes to have a policy in place in two weeks.

District officials will come up with several options for the board that will state what information will be sent to parents and how much it will cost. Granto said the board will review each option and decide which one to adopt.

Board member James Cancemi asked whether the board should consider busing all children to school. Granto said such an extensive measure could cost the district $5 million a year.

Whatever is decided, Granto said he wants the information to include "helpful tips from us and the Police Department about what parents should do to protect their children and what they should teach their children about stranger danger, good touches, bad touches and all that stuff. We do that in school, but this would be a more concerted effort."

Board President Robert Kazeangin Jr. said he agrees "This is important information that should be given out to our parent population for the safety of our children."

"The number of sex offenders in our area is extremely concerning to the board. We have not had any incidents as far as we know, but we do want to be cautious and give people as much information as possible."

