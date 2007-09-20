Cosentino seeks Chapter 11 for his 19 TGI Friday's Owes franchise fees of $1.2 million

A TGI Friday's restaurant franchisee has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for three of the chain's locations in the Buffalo area, plus others in Florida, saying it was necessary to prevent them from closing.

The TGI Friday's restaurants run by local businessman James Cosentino are at Main and Chippewa streets in Buffalo, near the Walden Galleria and in front of the McKinley Mall. All of them remain in business.

Cosentino filed for bankruptcy protection for a total of 19 TGI Friday's restaurants. He has one restaurant each in the Binghamton and Syracuse areas, and 13 in Florida. All 15 of those also remain in business; a location he operated in Boca Raton, Fla., closed at the end of 2005 but was included in the bankruptcy filings.

Separate filings were made for each of the restaurants, but the cases are being jointly administered in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in South Florida.

TGI Friday's two other restaurants in the Buffalo area are company-owned and operated, and are not part of the bankruptcy filing. They are located at the Boulevard Mall and near the Eastern Hills Mall.

In court papers, Cosentino said he filed for Chapter 11 for his TGI Friday's restaurants because the casual dining chain's parent company, Carlson Restaurants Worldwide in Texas, was on the verge of terminating his franchisee agreement.

Cosentino said that if that termination had occurred, he would have had to close the TGI Friday's restaurants and lay off their employees. Court papers indicate his New York state restaurants had 18 salaried employees and 321 hourly workers. In Florida, his restaurants employed 945 people through an employee leasing company.

Cosentino's TGI Friday's restaurants owed Carlson $1.2 million in franchisee fees and royalties, according to court documents.

In court papers, he blamed the "catastrophic" hurricane seasons of 2004 and 2005 for causing a "dramatic downturn" in the restaurants' business. Many of the Florida locations were unable to operate due to heavy damage and the loss of electric power and other utilities, he said.

"Since then, the [Cosentino-run] restaurant operations in both New York and Florida have seen a precipitous and steady decline in sales revenues, causing the inability of some of the individual restaurant locations to sustain profitability and timely satisfy their obligations," he said in court papers.

Cosentino said he was unable to reach a deal with Carlson and lenders, and opted to take the Chapter 11 route with the restaurants.

Carlson in a statement said it was the first time in 40 years that one of its TGI Friday's franchisees had put its restaurants into bankruptcy.

"Buffalo and South Florida are very strong markets for our brand," the company said. "We believe that these restaurants comprise a viable, healthy business and we will cooperate fully with the bankruptcy court to help facilitate the best possible outcome."

Chris D'Angelo, a spokesman for Dynamic Restaurant Operations, which oversees Cosentino's TGI Friday's restaurants, said things are "business as usual" at the locations while the case moves through the system.

"We're cooperating with the creditors and the franchisor, and everything appears to be moving forward," he said. D'Angelo said the company did not yet have a target date for emerging for bankruptcy.

The company is "bullish" on both the Buffalo and South Florida markets, D'Angelo said. And while he said while there are some sluggish performers among the franchisee's locations, he described the three restaurants in Western New York as "holding their own, they're doing very well."

Just over half of TGI Friday's 589 restaurants in the United States are company-owned, according to Carlson. The rest are franchised. The chain operates in 47 states, and also has international locations.

Cosentino's TGI Friday's locations have a combined weekly payroll of nearly $474,000, according to court papers. He identifies himself as the sole shareholder for nearly all of the restaurants; the one in Buffalo is 50 percent owned by Patrick Cosentino II.

Cosentino's business interests also extend to hotels. Earlier this summer, he was identified as the hotelier whose company owed Erie County more than $500,000 in bed taxes that had been collected from customers but not turned over to the county.

The bed taxes at issue were collected at a now-closed hotel run by a Cosentino company, across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. His lodging company has since made progress in chipping away at the amount owed the county.

