Sanchez sent to prison in Adirondacks Assigned to unit for those believed at risk in the general population

Altemio C. Sanchez, the convicted Bike Path Killer, got a new home over the weekend when state corrections officials shipped him to the Clinton Correctional Facility in the Adirondack Mountains.

Sanchez, who admitted killing three women and raping numerous others over a span of nearly 30 years, will spend his time with some of state's most notorious prisoners in a special unit at Clinton.

A virtual murderers' row officially known as APPU, or the Assessment and Program Preparation Unit, Sanchez's new home houses prisoners who are considered a risk to be in the general prison population.

Prison authorities deemed Clinton to be the best permanent home for Sanchez because of its unit for prisoners like Sanchez, who might be attacked by others because of their crimes, said Linda Foglia, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.

"It's a one-of-a-kind unit," Foglia said.

Among Sanchez's 249 new neighbors is Joel Rifkin, one of New York's worst serial murderers, who killed as many as 19 women, many of them prostitutes, in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was arrested after police found a decomposing body in the back of his pickup truck.

Also on Sanchez's unit is Vincent Johnson, the Brooklyn Strangler, a homeless crack addict who murdered five women in the late 1990s. Those convicted of sex crimes are also housed in the unit.

The infamous were also inmates in Clinton's special unit, including Robert Chambers, the Preppie Killer convicted in the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park. And Tupac Shakur, the late rap artist, was in the unit in 1995 on a sexual abuse conviction.

The Correctional Association of New York, a watchdog agency, said in a 2004 report that Sanchez's new unit is "a program to assess and treat inmates who may be vulnerable in general population due to their crime, their personal characteristics or the presence of enemies."

In June, Sanchez was attacked by another inmate in the Erie County Holding Center when the other inmate realized he was the Bike Path Killer. Sanchez was struck in the head, causing facial cuts, and suffered aggravation of a previous shoulder injury.

Also housed at Clinton, but under 23-hour-a-day lockdown, is Ralph "Bucky" Phillips, who shot three state troopers, one fatally, during his lengthy run from the law following his escape last year from the Erie County Correctional Facility.

"He's in administrative segregation," Foglia said of Phillips. "He's been deemed a threat either to the facility or himself."

Sanchez gave a three-hour interview in August about his crimes to Erie County prosecutors before he was sentenced to 75 years to life. He was thought to have requested the meeting to see if he could be sentenced to a prison closer to Buffalo and his family.

District Attorney Frank J. Clark later said they learned little from the session, suggesting that Sanchez lied through much of it, and prosecutors did not recommend any specific prison to the judge.

As it is, Sanchez was sent to one of the state prisons the farthest away from Buffalo after he left the Elmira Reception Center last weekend.

Foglia said the decision was based on what prison could best handle Sanchez, not its distance from Buffalo.

Located in the village of Dannemora, 185 miles northwest of Albany, Clinton is also one of the state's oldest prisons. It was built in 1845, its 60-foot concrete walls were added 43 years later, and it currently houses 2,854 inmates.

Sanchez will be spending his time in a single-bunk cell.

Sanchez will not be leaving the prison system anytime soon. His first parole hearing is set for November 2081, when Sanchez, now 49, would be 124 years old.

