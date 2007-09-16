How will next mayor avoid bad deals? Falls mayoral candidates were asked: Are public-private agreements needed to spur development in an international tourist destination?

NIAGARA FALLS -- Several public-private development deals in Niagara Falls in recent decades have been badly miscalculated, including those with Niagara Falls Redevelopment on a 142-acre tract near the Seneca Niagara Casino, the Cordish Co. on the Rainbow Centre mall and a failed lease arrangement on part of the Hyde Park Golf Course.

One of the challenges for the new mayor of the city will be dealing with the fallout from those agreements -- and avoiding similar deals during the next four years.

Lewis "Babe" Rotella and Paul Dyster will square off in a Democratic primary Tuesday.

If Rotella wins, Dyster would remain in the race on three minor party lines. If Dyster wins, Rotella would be out of the race.

Candra Thomason is the Republican candidate in the Nov. 6 general election.

The Buffalo News recently asked the three candidates for mayor: Are public-private agreements needed to spur development in an international tourist destination? Would you look to forge more such agreements as mayor? How will you deal with agreements already in hand, specifically those with NFR and on the Rainbow Centre?

>Lewis Rotella

First, there's a wide range of differences between things like the failed lease of our golf course, the NFR agreement and Rainbow Centre. The lease of the city golf course was a nonstarter in my mind. We never should have done anything with our golf course except keep it as our golf course. Hyde Park is a treasure of the city and to consider leasing, privatizing, or whatever you want to call it, was a flat-out mistake. The fact that it didn't work from a business standpoint was a different issue. Believe me, as mayor of Niagara Falls, we aren't going to be leasing out, selling off or taking key elements of our quality of life away from the citizens.

Rainbow Centre? Nothing is happening there. And nothing has happened there for years. Our administration has traveled to Baltimore to meet with Cordish reps and still nothing. This is prime land in a downtown that is fighting hard to re-establish itself after years of fumbling for recovery. It's time to review the Cordish contract and, if need be, to end it. This is a company that has invested heavily in other cities and has done so with great results. Why haven't they done the same with us? I don't know, but it's time to find out because if they aren't going to do something then we have to make every effort to work with a developer that will do something on that location.

As to NFR, and I've said this before, they are the development elephant in the room. You can't talk about the future of our downtown without bringing the subject of NFR to the table. I don't have a quick, simple answer to the NFR situation. I will say, however, that we aren't going to resolve the situation or make it better by arguing, refusing to talk or name-calling. We've seen way too much of that in this city for way too long. It's time to sit down with the interests of the taxpayers in mind and reach a basic understanding of where both the city and NFR find themselves at this time. I've previously discussed the possibility of calling for a performance bond for developers so we have another means of holding their feet to the fire. As mayor, I'll certainly have city attorneys review the present understanding that we have with NFR. Developers such as NFR are in business to make money and succeed. That's the American way of business, and I certainly understand that. But as the highest elected official of the city, it will be my duty to see to it that when developers succeed, the taxpayer also succeeds. That means we have to keep the interests of the taxpayers in the forefront at all times. Bad contracts are bad business, and bad business means the taxpayers suffer.

In closing I'd like to point out that there's a difference between contracts that are made in bad faith and contracts that are bad business. Bad faith calls into question the basic motivation of the people -- government or private -- signing those contracts. Bad business agreements are foolish investments made without looking before you leap. Make no mistake, the results of bad faith and bad business can both be fatal, but they're different. And that difference is one of dishonesty versus honest mistake. At the end of the day we no longer have the time or patience in this city for mistakes of either kind. So how do we repair the downtown development situation? To repair it, we need a transparent process where the taxpayer is kept informed at all times; we keep talking with interested parties, because when the talk stops the trouble starts; and we approach all talks, contracts and proposals with one simple question: What's in it for the taxpayer?

>Paul Dyster

Theoretically, market demand drives investment and development, and the role of government is to serve as facilitator. You'd think it would work that way in Niagara Falls. Investors should be beating down our door.

Instead, real estate within walking distance of the falls consists largely of vacant lots, failed developments and low-end, often tax-delinquent operations that contribute little to our economy. What happened, and what can we do about it?

In a global economy where investors can invest their money anywhere, we've lost the competition. In part, this has to do with forces beyond our control, like the "perfect storm of unaffordability" that Gov. Spitzer is trying to address. But it also includes our inability to define our own future vision for outside investors.

Our image from the outside -- declining population, abandoned buildings, poor quality of life, squabbling leadership -- discourages investment even close to the falls. Without it, business districts fail, the commercial tax base shrinks, and the burden is shifted further onto the backs of the remaining residents and businesses. With few businesses making money, little local capital is available to bankroll recovery efforts. This is true for large-scale projects that could help stimulate job growth and spin-off investment, but also for local entrepreneurs with more modest plans and expectations.

The last generation of policy-makers turned to an ill-advised plan of urban renewal that destroyed much of the historic character of downtown, then looked for a savior to clean up the wreckage. The temptation to sign weak agreements with anyone who looked like they had money and made big promises was irresistible. Cordish Development Corp. was given a long-term lease on the Rainbow Mall, then, as the bloom faded, all hope was pinned on the visionary plans of the late Eddie Cogan, his partners at Niagara Falls Redevelopment Corporation (NFR), and their planning consultants from the Jerde Corporation.

In 1997, in anticipation that private investors might soon be able to open a state-licensed casino, Jerde debuted an ambitious "Citizens Map of Niagara Falls" that encapsulated peoples' yearning for reconnection to our waterfront and a more progressive approach to tourism. The plan sparked a revolution of rising expectations, encouraging grass-roots efforts for historic preservation, environmental improvement and cultural renaissance. In a sense, the plan was a victim of its own initial success, as the capital-intensive improvements it proposed were probably never cost-effective except as part of a casino development (until now -- more on that later).

As a councilman, I tried to hold NFR to its commitments. When it was clear the original agreement was falling by the wayside, I helped build performance standards into a revised contract that allowed the city to gauge NFR's progress, and provided an out for the city if it came to that.

The current administration has called NFR on the carpet for alleged failure to meet the terms of this contract. NFR is now completing assemblage of a very large parcel, is current on its taxes, and has paid for a large number of demolitions. They've put properties back on the tax rolls, even if as vacant lots, and haven't asked for any financial assistance from the city. But no new projects yet. I'd like to see NFR move forward, and would welcome an opportunity to meet with Howard Milstein, NFR's main financial backer, to discuss his future vision for Niagara Falls -- and ours. I hope he considers me a viable partner; he certainly knows from my term on the Council that I'm no pushover.

As for Cordish, they're sitting on top of a prime piece of taxpayer-owned real estate with no known plans or prospects. I'm on record that I believe they're in violation of their Rainbow Mall contract, that the mall is obsolete and an obstacle to pedestrian flow, and that citizens can think of 1,000 things that would be a better fit there.

Controversies over the new courthouse should teach us that "special arrangements" with favored developers should always be examined very closely to make sure taxpayer interests are protected. Here are some alternatives to promote development without losing the shirts off our backs:

First, establish a peoples' vision -- actually, I think we've done that already -- and stick to it. Some developers may not like our vision, but those that do are the ones we want to work with.

Second, instead of giving money away in return for empty promises, use capital funds from casino revenues, the Power Authority and Greenway to improve public spaces and infrastructure in the areas where we want developers to focus. When they see us investing our money wisely in better roads, sidewalks, parks and waterfront access, they'll be more ready to put up their own dollars.

Finally, consider whether it's time to do a city-driven, pedestrian-friendly development project downtown to accommodate local entrepreneurs in small retail spaces for grass-roots business start-ups. That's what tourists want, and maybe we just need to do it ourselves. After all, we own one of the prime properties.

With the right leadership, we can see concrete results in the short term. Things we thought could never change will start changing. A smart plan for economic recovery can turn our city around in the span of the next generation. We lack only the political will to proceed.

>Candra Thomason

Public-private partnerships can be key to the economic success of any city including international tourist destinations as long as there is collaboration and accountability from all interested parties. However, before we can encourage developers to invest here we need to address the problems we have with the current contracts and agreements the city has. NFR, Cordish, Paladino, Parlato, Smokin' Joe and the leases on the East and West malls all have properties that negatively impact the area within waking distance of our international bridge. We need to sit down with each one of these developers and come to an agreement to move forward together. It cannot be lucrative for them to continue to do nothing; we need to find out what it will take to get them to join us and join in on our plans to create a new Niagara. If they will not agree to work with us, we will take the necessary legal actions to terminate all agreements and contracts with them and move them out of here. If that takes incorporating the help of the state and federal government, in addition to retaining our own top-notch legal representation, so be it.

After all, our notoriety and location alone should be a selling point for creating new tourism-related development. We all know real estate is all about location, location, location. Although, years of neglect, a lack of current development with little or no concentration of other tourist-related businesses in the area, closed malls and deserted empty buildings like the Turtle all hinder our efforts to move forward.

That is all it does, hinder us. If we join together and work hard to overcome the obstacles, it will not stop us. I believe we can use our passion and energy to share our vision with those who see our potential, and I know they will join us in a plan to rebuild this great city.

We must begin by changing our image and the reputation of dishonesty that precedes us. It is time to elect a mayor who will bring honesty and integrity back to our city. As your next mayor, I will do that. I will reach out to others in the county, the state, and beyond to let them know it is a new era of government in Niagara Falls. Our administration will create the strongest city ethics law in the state of New York. Gone are the days of nepotism, cronyism and politically paid positions that have overtaxed us for years.

There is much to do, and I am by no means oblivious to the challenges before us. I am prepared to work as long and as hard as it is necessary to make the changes needed to succeed. This is not campaign rhetoric for me. It is a way of life, and I have a proven track record of making a difference both in business and in community service work.

Working with developers is second nature to me. I grew up around my uncle's demolition company of which my dad was the foreman. We traveled around the country; some of the most memorable places we went were Lincoln and Omaha, Neb., where we stayed at local hotels as my dad and uncle demolished missile sites. It was an awesome experience, one I will never forget. We went down the elevators far underground where the missiles were launched. I believe many young children and adults alike have a similar experience when they visit Niagara Falls and take the elevator down to the bottom of the falls.

This experience helped me when I worked with numerous local and out-of-state contractors and subcontractors to rehab the old military housing site, Falcon Manor, now known as Wildwood Acres. The initial stages of the rehab consisted of 174 townhouses on 48 acres that lay vacant for over 40 years in the Town of Niagara -- a multimillion-dollar project I worked on from the beginning and went on to successfully lease out months before the expected completion date. I worked with a real estate company from Massachusetts to redevelop the vacant military site into a beautiful townhouse community many people call home today. I have worked with other out-of-state developers and major corporations in management capacities. This experience will be beneficial when, as mayor, I reach out to work with and bring new developers to our city.

I believe a true sustainable economic base in Niagara Falls will come about through public-private partnerships, private development, for-profit initiatives and investments based on economic value and true competitive advantages, not through artificial inducements or government mandates. I also believe the city needs to provide incentives to entice developers to locate here and the incentives should be directly correlated with the degree of commitment and investment the developer is willing to make. Developers need to make a substantial investment in order for them to be personally motivated enough to move forward and a bring their plans through fruition.

We must also protect ourselves by checking the reputation, the success rate and financial wherewithal of prospective developers. The lack of funding needed to complete projects has been a major factor in many of the failed projects we have dealt with. All future projects must be secured by performance bonds. Your elected representatives need to rely on good legal advice and well-written contracts that are essential to securing our interests. Under my administration, the city will retain the best legal representation available. Mistakes have been made. We have learned from many of them, and now it is time to put the mistakes of the past behind us and move forward to a new era.

