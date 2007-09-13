Joba finally nicked

TORONTO -- Joba Chamberlain actually gave up a run Wednesday night and Joe Torre actually came to the mound to pull him during an inning.

The Yankees' rookie relief sensation had not pitched since his emotion-filled outing Saturday night in Kansas City, the first time he'd thrown in front of his disabled father. It seems like the Yankees are trying not to overuse him now with their playoff fate secure so they'll have him more often at their disposal in October.

In the eighth inning Wednesday, he gave off a leadoff double to Russ Adams, got two outs, then walked Matt Stairs. On a full-count pitch to Aaron Hill, Chamberlain appeared to get out of the inning but Alex Rodriguez's throw to first was wide and Adams scored, snapping the longest scoreless run from the start of a career by a Yankee since somebody named Slow Joe Doyle tossed 18 innings in 1906!

Chamberlain, who was relieved by Mariano Rivera, has now pitched 16 innings over his 12 games and been touched for only that measly unearned run. He's allowed just eight hits, struck out 20 and walked five.

"You couldn't have asked for a better situation for him to give up a run, where we're up by four," said Torre. "It was fine that I had to go get him. When you have No. 42 [Rivera] behind him, that's no embarrassment."

"It was no big deal to me," Chamberlain said. "I'm a starter so I'm used to it. I've been gotten [out] at the mound by the manager lots of times."

Chamberlain's ridiculous composite totals with the Yankees and three minor-league affiliates this season: 10-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 30 games, just 70 hits against in 104 1/3 innings, 155 strikeouts and 32 walks.

---Mike Harrington

(Photo: Chamberlain works in the eighth inning/Associated Press)