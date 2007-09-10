Henry hammers Bills again Gains 33 yards on first carry, 139 for the day

He's the same old Travis Henry. He still forces his way ahead like a cue ball, scattering defenders like helpless stripes and solids. He's a former Buffalo Bill for nearly three seasons now, but his game hasn't changed much.

Henry will never admit any bitterness toward the Buffalo Bills, the franchise that jettisoned him in favor of Willis McGahee what seems like eons ago. It's all in the past and things have changed dramatically in Buffalo since his departure.

Besides, the best way to torture your former team is to do so with a victory.

The seven-year veteran punished the Bills again, this time with 139 yards on 23 carries in the Denver Broncos' 15-14 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium. This was Henry's second trip to Buffalo since he was traded in 2005 to the Tennessee Titans for a third-round pick. Last season, Henry gained 135 yards on 25 carries in Tennessee's 30-29 win over Buffalo.

"This is where it all started for me," said Henry, who signed as a free agent with Denver in the offseason. "It's Orchard Park and the fans were great and we played a good game."

Henry gave the Bills something to remember him by on his first carry Sunday when he took a misdirection option pitch from Jay Cutler from the Denver 2 and ripped off a 33-yard gain. He had 65 yards on 10 carries by halftime when Buffalo held a slim 7-6 lead. Most importantly, the running game had been established behind Henry.

"That's why they brought him in," said Broncos wide receiver Javon Walker. "He's a good running back. Matter of fact, he's a beast of a running back. He's strong, he's physical and puts a lot of punishment on defenses."

The Bills know all about Henry.

In four seasons with Buffalo, Henry ran for 3,849 yards, including two 1,000-yard seasons, caught 103 passes for 691 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. But once the Bills drafted McGahee in the first round in 2003, Henry became expendable. Henry shared carries with McGahee for one season before demanding a trade, and his tough, determined running style made him appealing to several teams.

Henry was on the market for five months before the Bills' finally traded him to Tennessee. Ironically McGahee, the man who took his job, was traded to Baltimore during the offseason. None of that matters to Henry, who has rushed for 1,685 yards and seven touchdowns since leaving Buffalo.

"I just wanted to go in and do my thing and do whatever I can to help this team win," Henry said.

e-mail: rmckissic@buffnews.com