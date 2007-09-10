Brew Crew bangs out some history

Here's one you probably missed on the first day of the NFL season: the Milwaukee Brewers opened Sunday's game at Cincinnati with back-to-back-to-back home runs -- the first time in history a team hit three straight homers in the top of the first inning.

Rickie Weeks, J.J. Hardy and Ryan Braun did the honors and you can check out the blasts here. The Brewers lead the Majors with 201 home runs this season and are 15 away from tying the franchise record set by "Harvey's Wallbangers", the 1982 club managed by Harvey Kuenn that took the Cardinals to the seventh game of the World Series.

---Mike Harrington

(Photo: Ryan Braun congratulates J.J. Hardy on his home run/Associated Press)