More at home Ani DiFranco reflects on motherhood, her new career retrospective, her book of poetry and lyrics, politics, and her upcoming two-night stand at The Church on Delaware

Seventeen years as a recording artist. Even longer as a performer.

Ani DiFranco has hardly paused to take a breath along the way, releasing 18 albums on her own Righteous Babe label, touring pretty much incessantly, and blending activism with music and poetry every step of the journey.

When DiFranco comes home to Buffalo this week for a pair of concerts, her first in her own Asbury Hall at the Church, 341 Delaware Ave., she'll be doing exactly what she's been doing for nearly two decades -- communicating with her audience directly, intimately and unflinchingly.

The same day she kicks off her her two-night stand at the Church, a twin-disc career retrospective, "Canon," will hit the streets. Stretched across its broad expanse are DiFranco's favorite tunes from her incredibly prolific career, as well as five newly recorded interpretations of older songs. On the same day, "Verses," DiFranco's first published collection of poems and lyrics, will be released.

For the first time in her career, DiFranco has stopped to look back and take stock.

"I, of course, have total amnesia when it comes to the work I've done in the past, so listening to these songs in order to compile them for the retrospective, I realized they're as new to me as they are to anyone.

"I noticed that I had this will to sort of push open the curtains of the recording studio, to sort of demystify the record-making process. And that has also been reflected in the way I've pushed forward my innermost feelings and thoughts -- sort of ripping the ribcage open to show everyone what's inside there. Just to be inappropriately intimate, at all times!"

DiFranco is speaking from her home in New Orleans, where she spends about half of her time these days. The rest is spent either on the never-ending road, or in her home in Buffalo, which affords her a more convenient vantage point to survey the goings-on at her record company, Righteous Babe, whose day-to-day affairs is overseen by long-time manager Scot Fisher.

While in New Orleans, DiFranco has been rehearsing with a new configuration of her live band, centered around her virtuosic and idiosyncratic acoustic guitar and folk-punk-poetry slam vocal style. Now, however, DiFranco and frequent collaborator/bassist Todd Sickafoose have joined with drummer Allison Miller and vibraphonist Mike Dillon to form a quartet -- an ensemble that, one imagines, will flesh out DiFranco's rhythmic tone-poems for the foreseeable future.

She's also spending ample time learning how to be a mother. DiFranco gave birth to a daughter, Petah Lucia, in January.

"I was struck by the girl singing in those early songs when I looked back, and the life she was singing about -- you know, it's so different from my life now," DiFranco said. "And it made me turn around and go, 'Whoa! What do I write about now? Babies are cute and life is wonderful?'"

"My life doesn't have quite the panache it did when I was making my way couch-surfing across America, having wild adventures from gig to gig."

Comfort zone

There has long been a popular conception that happiness, contentment, or even staying in one place for too long, can be the death of art. Truth, or romantic-idealistic nonsense?

"I think it's nonsense," DiFranco said. "But it's also partly true! Meaning, I think it's true for many artists, but it doesn't need to be, you know? Most of the artists that we're talking about when we say that happiness has made their art a little limp are white. Here in New Orleans, there is an incredible history of powerful music that is party music! Good time, good-feelin', get your groove on, happy music. Created by some of the longest-suffering people on the planet.

"It made me turn around and look at my own work, and what I found was 'whine, whine, whine, oh woe is me,' -- you know? That is such a privileged white person's thing! Coming from privilege, and whining anyway! So actually, I've been kind of on a mission to pursue happy music, and the creation thereof. It's definitely something I need a lot of practice at."

And It's more than a coincidence that DiFranco chose Sept. 11 for this rash of releases.

"I'm not trying to put too fine a point on it, but there is the sense that we should try to reclaim that date for something positive, you know? That's what I'll try to do, in my own way, at the concert. That's what's gonna happen."

"I'm at a peaceful place in my life. I'm surrounded by love, I feel stronger than I've felt in many years. And so I'm open to realizations like, 'Wow! I should listen to happy music, instead of listening to whiney music all day long!' It affects your consciousness, all this whining. Really, what is a better feeling to be expressed through music than 'I'm in love and I'm blissing right now.' That's profound. Which is not to say that there is no place for heavy, serious things that maybe need to be said."

Shares political views

Longtime fans of her music shouldn't worry. Family life has done little to dampen DiFranco's fierce progressive streak. In fact, she still has plenty to say about her country.

"I think there is a mass disillusionment with democracy in general right now," she said. "The first thing that pops to mind in what has already become an election season is how many times I hear people say 'Boy, that Dennis Kucinich, he makes an awful lot of sense; He's definitely my favorite, but he's unelectable.' And I say, 'Why is he unelectable? Because you just said so. You have no faith in Democracy anymore.'

There are a whole lot of people out there with little pistols aiming at their own feet, in the progressive world, too.

"That's kind of maddening to me. You first have to believe that something is possible before you can attempt to make it possible. Democracy has been made a shambles. So it makes sense that people understand that and are disillusioned."

And two years after Hurricane Katrina ripped through New Orleans, DiFranco finds a mix of emotions informing the populace in her adopted second home.

"There's a tenacity down here that is unflappable. It's astounding on many levels. People are literally dragging themselves out of the muck and the mold to rebuild. They literally have nothing."

"There's a continuing violence being perpetrated by insurance companies down here, in collusion with FEMA. It's probably the biggest scandal going on right now, and it rivals what's coming out of the oval office. There is just so much fraud.

"But the people of New Orleans don't plan to lie down and die. The culture here is so deep that it will unquestionably continue. It has really taken a hit, though. And it continues to take hits."

