From the blotter / Niagara County police calls, Aug. 24 to Sept. 1

>Aug. 24

An early morning car fire was ruled an arson, Niagara Falls police said. A 2000 Buick belonging to a 20th Street man was set on fire while parked in an open field along the Pemco Inc. building on Portage Road. The fire was started in the vehicle's gas tank.

Bryan K. Calhoun, 28, was arrested at his Ninth Street residence after Niagara Falls police said his wife called police because he refused to stop smoking marijuana in front of his young children. Calhoun was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

A Pierce Avenue woman told Niagara Falls police her wallet was stolen off her porch at about 5:30 p.m. after she momentarily went into her home to check on her baby. The wallet contained $50 and personal effects, police said.

Niagara Falls police were checking surveillance tapes in the wake of a break-in at Cataract Steel on Allen Avenue. A window was broken at about 9:30 p.m., causing an estimated $1,800 damage, but nothing was believed taken.

A Weston Avenue man was arrested at 11:03 p.m. after Niagara Falls police said he drove into a cordoned-off area following a car accident on Woodlawn Avenue. Bryan M. Hood, 21, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to obey a traffic control device and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

***

>Aug. 25

Charges of DWI, failure to signal a turn and obstructing an intersection were lodged against Robert S. Frain, 47, after the Independence Avenue resident's car was stopped at 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Ninth Street, Niagara Falls police said.

A 31-year-old Linwood Avenue woman was injured when she was attacked after breaking up with her boyfriend, Niagara Falls police said. The 5:20 a.m. incident saw the woman punched in the face and kicked in the head and body before being choked, police said. She was also threatened with a knife. An investigation was launched.

A screen window was pushed in to gain entry to an Akron Road, Town of Lockport, home sometime between 1 and 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies said. Items were strewn across the floor, but nothing appeared to have been taken, deputies said.

A Chapin Avenue woman told Niagara Falls police that a 75-pound stone elephant statue was stolen from the front yard of her home overnight. Loss was set at $300.

Prescription medications were stolen from a Seneca Avenue man after he was approached while sitting in his car at 6:15 p.m., Niagara Falls police reported. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Wilson Farms store on Hyde Park Boulevard. About $250 in cash belonging to another man also was stolen from the car.

A 37-year-old Hess Road woman told sheriff's deputies that someone tried to steal her 2-year-old horse, Jake-Jake, valued at $15,000. The woman said she awoke at 4 a.m. to hear the horse making noises and found him out of the barn. Deputies said someone had attempted to put a harness on the horse and use a pillowcase as a blindfold.

***

>Aug. 26

Patrick J. Driscoll, 48, of 84th Street, Niagara Falls, was charged with DWI and no headlights after being stopped around midnight in the 7000 block of 71st Street, Niagara Falls police reported.

A garage at 1152 Pierce Ave., site of several previous arson attempts, was set afire shortly before 7 a.m., Niagara Falls fire officials said. Damage to the vacant garage was not substantial.

Owen L. Brown, 21, of Robinson Road, Lockport, was charged by Lockport police with criminal possession of a hypodermic needle at 3:15 a.m. on Phelps Street. Police said they found Brown sleeping outside on a recliner holding a box cutter. Brown dropped the tool and was found with a hypodermic needle and silver, police said. A juvenile was found passed out on the front steps and said he smoked marijuana, was drinking and had violated his restricted probation. The mother of the juvenile, Rachelle D. Roberts, 45, of Strauss Road, was charged with a curfew violation.

The assistant manager of a Wal-Mart store in the 5700 block of South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport told sheriff's deputies that a soda machine was pried open overnight, causing $1,000 damage to the machine. Deputies said it was unknown how much money was taken.

The manager of Adventure Speedway on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield told sheriff's deputies that someone broke an office window overnight and took a safe that had been secured to the floor. The manager said motion detectors did not call the control center, but deputies said that someone had put a piece of tape over the detector. The safe had $1,800, keys for the token machine and Darien Lake tickets. Damage to the window was $500 and cost of safe was $500, deputies said.

***

>Aug. 27

Six windows in a home were smashed by a stick just after 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton, sheriff's deputies said. A witness said a man in his 20s smashed the windows and then left in a two-door car that had been waiting alongside the road. Damage was estimated at $300.

A 56-year-old man told sheriff's deputies a window was smashed in his 6400 block Bartz Road office in the Town of Lockport while he went out for one hour, just before 7 p.m. The man told deputies that he locked the door, but the alarm was off. Nothing was found missing, but a can of beer that had been in an office refrigerator was found on the ground, deputies said. Three juveniles on bikes in the area are suspected.

***

>Aug. 28

Niagara Falls police responded to a call from a 28-year-old woman at 10:45 p.m. who said a man punched her in the face, pushed her and choked her around the neck. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Falls Street, police said. The woman said a man who was attacking her sister, also attacked her when she tried to help. The victim suffered swelling, scratches and abrasions to her neck and face, police said. An investigation was launched.

***

>Aug. 29

A 32-year-old man told Niagara Falls Officer Victor C. Muto at 2:15 a.m. that a man struck him in the head with a glass jar, causing a laceration on the top of his head. The man, who was at a home in the 2100 block of 10th Street, said the two fought for several minutes after the incident, then the assailant fled. A crew from Rural Metro ambulance transported the victim to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where doctors said the two-inch laceration required six staples.

A woman in the 400 block of 17th Street told Niagara Falls police at 4:30 a.m. that someone took her car from the street sometime after 9 p.m. Aug. 28.

***

>Aug. 31

A Niagara Falls man was charged Friday after Niagara Falls police said he was driving 85 mph in the city and nearly rolled his car over. Elton Ground III, 25, of Ferry Avenue, was charged with reckless driving, speeding and disorderly conduct, just after midnight on Portage Road. Officer Karl Bruscino said Ground was driving his Lincoln Towncar at 19th and Walnut and swerved twice, nearly rolling over. Bruscino said after he was stopped, Ground was ordered out of his car because the car engine was smoking.

A 22-year-old Fourth Street woman told Niagara Falls police she was assaulted just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street. A teenage girl with whom the victim has had past problems first punched her, knocking her down, then kicked her repeatedly, according to reports. The victim was not seriously injured.

Cortez D. Hill, 23, of South Avenue, Niagara Falls, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street. City police said they found marijuana in the glove box of Hill's car, and noted that he has had six driver's license suspensions. Police said they also confiscated a switchblade knife from Hill, who was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, no seat belt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A counterfeit $20 bill was seized at the Tops Market on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport. It was apparently passed sometime Aug. 30, sheriff's deputies said.

***

>Sept. 1

A 22nd Street man was arrested at 1:35 a.m. at Highland and Centre avenues, Niagara Falls police said. Darnell T. Saunders, 22, was charged with driving while intoxicated and making an unsafe lane change after his car was spotted swerving, according to reports.

Charged with DWI at 1:50 a.m. was 37th Street resident Alan M. Olson, 45, Niagara Falls police said. Police said Olson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, when arrested.