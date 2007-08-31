Tucker pushes building inspection Seeks to add personnel

Mayor Michael W. Tucker said Thursday that improving the city's Building Inspection Department must be "the focus" of the 2008 budget, as he presented a plan for the department's future to the Common Council in a closed session.

Tucker wouldn't give out many details afterward, for fear the aldermen would change the plan before the budget is adopted. Alderman Joseph C. Kibler, R-at Large, said it involved hiring five inspectors, replacing two retirees plus three other newcomers.

Chief Building Inspector James P. McCann, who is expected to retire, was scheduled to attend the meeting, but he didn't. He had suggested a five-inspector plan, with one of them being a plumbing inspector. Tucker said he had dropped the plumbing inspector from his suggestion.

"Mine's a little different, but still additional people," the mayor said.

Tucker said he's given up on his notion of privatizing the department.

"The experts are telling me it's not financially feasible to privatize any of that when the rates are $100 an hour," he said. Tucker said he consulted with other municipalities that tried it, and they warned him off the idea.

But Tucker said, "I think this year we have to focus on building inspection. Next year we can focus on something else. I'm concerned about the value of the city falling. I'm concerned about our housing stock deteriorating in a lot of places."

Kibler and Alderwoman Phyllis J. Green, R-2nd Ward, endorsed the mayor's plan.

"It certainly is going to help," said Green, who has long pushed for tougher enforcement of building codes.

"That's one department I've said for years is very short-handed."

Kibler said, "If we do revamp it, we'll expect a lot out of them."

Tucker said he is reluctant to add personnel to the budget, because the city's employment trend has been in the other direction. But he said he doesn't envision cutting jobs in other departments to make up for the new inspectors.

"We'll probably cut equipment that we need in some other departments to make up for it," Tucker said.

Also Thursday, the Council heard from Director of Engineering Norman D. Allen about his 2008 budget. Allen wants to promote Paul Lemley from senior engineering technician to assistant city engineer, while hiring a new engineering aide to be paid less than $29,000 a year.

"I'm getting overwhelmed with the amount of work," Allen said. "With Paul Lemley retiring in two or three years, it's a good time to bring in a young person at entry-level wages and groom him into an engineer."

Because of the salary, Allen said he'd probably be limited to someone with a two-year degree. He said, "I want somebody who's willing to climb into a manhole."

Tucker called Allen's request "fair," but added, "I don't like adding people unless I absolutely, positively have to."

Council President John Lombardi III told Allen, "We've got to cut. We've got to make changes around here. . . . We can't play Santa Claus anymore."

