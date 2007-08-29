Buffalo State seeking better play at crunch time

Buffalo State College found itself very much in games in the fourth quarter last year.

Too many times the Bengals looked around on the sidelines and said, "Now what?"

Fourth-year coach Paul Shaffner is hoping to change that attitude -- from one that expects to lose to one that expects to win.

"There's a different attitude about what we're doing right now," Shaffner said. "From the way we're acting in the dormitory to the way we act in the dining hall to the way we're interacting with each other. The kids just seem to have better focus. They're accepting their role. They're accepting the hard work that goes into being a good football team.

"We have enough talent on this football team to be successful and be competitive. The biggest difference for us is attitude and believing that we can win."

What's up: The offense has solid talent returning, led by senior Bob Vesona (Depew), who was the New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team fullback. He scored three touchdowns and averaged 30.4 yards a game. Also returning is senior running back Dan Lopez (St. Mary's of Lancaster), who averaged 70.5 yards a game and scored nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Dan Aquilio (Depew) averaged 160.9 passing yards, throwing for eight TDs. That trio makes up the backbone of a capable offense. With competition among the wide receivers and most of the offensive line back, moving the ball and scoring points should be a plus.

Shaffner is also excited about his special teams unit. The coaching staff recruited punters and kickers and brought in several quality players, including punter Jake Schum (Frontier) and kicker Chris Monaco (Starpoint).

What's down: The defense gave up an average of 32.5 points and 357 yards a game last year. The unit just plain has to get better.

"We got to a point last year where we just didn't have any faith or confidence in what we can do," Shaffner said. "We were constantly looking for somebody else to step up and make a play or hoping that our opponent would make a mistake. We have to change that."

The Bengals will be looking for overall improvement from the entire unit and need big years out of senior defensive end Tom LaPann and sophomore linebacker Jermaine Rose (Niagara Falls), both of whom earned conference honorable mention last year.

Outlook: Last year, the Bengals went 3-7 overall and 2-5 in their inaugural season as part of the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Being a year older and wiser should allow for a few more conference wins, but the schedule is still tough. Buffalo State plays St. John Fisher in its home opener -- and the Cardinals have become the class of New York State Division III football with their No. 4 national ranking last year. A five or six-win season is possible if the offense stays healthy and the defense can get a few more key stops late in games.

>Bengals schedule

September

1--at Morrisville, 1 p.m.

8--St. John Fisher, 1 p.m.

22--at Cortland, 1 p.m.

29-- Kean, 1 p.m.

October

6--at Montclair State, 1 p.m.

13--at Rowan, 1 p.m.

20--William Paterson, 1 p.m.

27--at W. Connecticut, noon

November

3--Coll. of New Jersey, 1 p.m.

10--Brockport, 1 p.m.